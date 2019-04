From Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) 100% chance of rain and cold weather have claimed Saturday’s inaugural Dick Jordan Classic for the K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series at Anderson Speedway. The Dick Jordan Classic has been re-scheduled for Saturday May 4.

The postponement of the Dick Jordan Classic mean that for the first time 11 seasons, the K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series ill open on the dirty. The series will kick-off 2019 at US 24 Speedway on Saturday April 27.