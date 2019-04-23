$10,000 to win South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals at Park Jefferson Speedway this weekend

The 2019 Park Jefferson season will start once again with a bang as the 2nd annual South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals will be presented by Pepsi. The 2 day show will feature the Nebraska 360 Sprint Cars and the MSTS Sprint Cars going for a massive purse of $10,000 to the winner and a total purse of $36,000. Joining the 360 sprint cars both nights will be the Stevenson Hardware IMCA RACESaver Sprint Cars. The remainder of the Park Jefferson weekly divisions will be split with IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Hobby Stocks and Fox 620 IMCA Sport Compacts competing on Friday. The J&J IMCA Stock Cars and Artworks Graphics IMCA Modifieds are competing on Saturday. The Friday night portion will see racing for state, regional and national IMCA points and the Saturday portion will see the same IMCA points plus track points for the modifieds, sprints and stock cars.

Drivers from across the Upper Midwest will be on hand for unique South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals format which sees drivers in twin qualifiers on Friday night with the first set of heats lined up by draw, and the second set of heats which will see an inversion of the heat finish. Each set of heats will see a payoff of $150 for first, $75 for second, $50 for 3rd and $25 for 4th. Saturday night will see the top 16 in points locked in, with the remaining 8 spots qualifying thru twin consolations followed by the 25 lap feature event. Drivers from 6 states as well as Canada are anticipated to be on hand for the SD Sprint Car Nationals.

Driver entry for the 360 sprint cars is available at www.myracepass.com/register/?n=10866®=2150. Any driver registering after Wednesday will be charged an additional $25.

Tickets for Friday night will be $17 for adults, $15 for seniors 65+ and $5 for children 6-16 with children under 6 free. Saturday night tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors 65+ and $5 for children 6-16 with children under 6 free. A special 2 day ticket that can only be purchased online is available for $29 for adults, $20 for seniors 65+ and $5 for children 6-16. Online tickets can be purchased at www.parkjeff.com/schedule and by clicking on the ticket icon.

The clubhouse admission can be added onto any ticket for $12. Pit passes for both days will be $30. Gates will open both days at 4:30 for the pit gate and 5:00 pm for the main gate. Hot laps will start at 6:15 with racing slated for 7:00 or at the conclusion of hot laps.

The Hampton Inn and Suites in North Sioux City is pleased to partner with Park Jefferson to offer a special race fans rate of $89 for the 2019 season. Rooms can be booked by calling 605-232-9739 and mentioning the Park Jefferson Speedway rate.

For more information go to www.parkjeff.com or call the track phone at 712-202-5540.