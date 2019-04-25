Park Jefferson cancels weekend racing

A strong unexpected morning rainstorm coupled with rain forecast for Friday evening has forced the cancellation of the South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals. Track officials made the call this morning after reviewing the track conditions and the forecast.

“With drivers coming from great distances, we felt that we had to make the call early enough for the race teams. In addition, the forecast for Friday evening has been getting worse with every new forecast and it looked nearly impossible to race Saturday even if we got the Friday portion in” stated track owner Adam Adamson.

All fans will receive a complete refund for their advance tickets and drivers will receive a complete refund on their registration fees back to the credit card that the fees were charged to in 6-10 days.

Representatives from Park Jefferson, MSTS and Nebraska 360 groups had a call earlier today and will discuss further this weekend if a makeup night is available.

Park Jefferson hopes to kick off the 2019 season next Saturday night on May 4th with Z98 night featuring IMCA Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts.