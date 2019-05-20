Thunderbowl Raceway announces Faria Memorial/ Peter Murphy Classic double header June 7th and 8th

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – May 20, 2019…With last Saturday’s Peter Murphy Classic falling victim to rain the Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway has announced that the rescheduled date will now be part of a two-night weekend, which features the Faria Memorial moving to Friday June 7th.

The annual Chris and Brian Faria Memorial will now open the double header weekend and will showcase the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast Wingless Sprints, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars.

Adult reserved grandstand seats for the Chris and Brian Faria Memorial on Friday June 7th cost $18, while general admission bleacher tickets are $15. Kids 6-12 are $9 in the grandstands and $8 in the bleachers. Senior grandstand seats will be $16 and senior bleacher tickets are $13. The front gate will open at 3pm, with heat races scheduled to begin around 6pm.

On Saturday June 8th the sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic will conclude with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars. The purse for both divisions and format on Saturday will remain the same as originally scheduled.

Fans that purchased tickets for the previously scheduled running this past Saturday must hang onto those and use them for June 8th.

Adult reserved grandstand seats for the Peter Murphy Classic cost $30, while general admission bleacher tickets are $25 each night. Kids 6-12 will be $15 in the grandstands and $13 in the bleachers. Senior grandstand seats will be $28 and senior bleacher tickets are $23. The front gate will open at 3pm, with heat races scheduled to begin around 6pm. To reserve your seats, contact 559-688-0909. Plenty of tickets will also be available at the gate on race day.

The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.