Photo Gallery: 2019 Indiana Midget Week at Montpelier Motor Speedway

Jason McDougal. (Bill Miller photo) Logan Seavey. (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Kunz and Logan Seavey. (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey and crew. (Jim Denhamer photo) Top three finishers Zeb Wise, Lagan Seavey, and Tanner Thorson. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tanner Carrick (#71) and Shane Golobic (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dillon Welch (#81), Tyler Courtney (#7), and Jason McDougal (#21). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Shane Golobic (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#5), Chad Boat (#84), and C.J. Leary (#76). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zach Daum (#5) and Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jesse Colwell (#71) and Dave Darland (#36). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jerry Coons Jr. (#25), Tucker Klaasmeyer (#27), and Michael Pickens (#1). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tucker Klaasmeyer (#27) and Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Boat (#84) and Cannon McIntosh (#08). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brian Ruhlman. (Bill Miller photo) Isaac Chapple. (Bill Miller photo) Lee Underwood. (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Golobic. (Bill Miller photo) Tanner Carrick. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Courtney. (Bill Miller photo) Dillon Welch. (Bill Miller photo) Logan Seavey. (Bill Miller photo) Jason McDougal. (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Zeb Wise. (Bill Miller photo) Tanner Thorson. (Bill Miller photo) Jerry Coons, Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Windom. (Bill Miller photo) Cannon McIntosh. (Bill Miller photo) Brady Bacon. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Bill Miller photo) Logan Seavey won round 1 of "Indiana Midget Week" at the Montpelier Motor Speedway on Tuesday night June 4, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) Logan Seavey in Victory Lane at the Montpelier Motor Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Logan Seavey and crew celebrate winning the USAC NOS Energy Drink feature event on Tuesday night. (Bill Miller photo) Zeb Wise 3rd (L), Logan Seavey 1st (C) and Tanner Thorson 2nd (R). (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas, Jr. won the sprint car feature event at the Montpelier Motor Speedway on Tuesday night June 4, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas, Jr. in Victory Lane at the Montpelier Motor Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas, Jr. and crew celebrate winning the sprint car feature event on Tuesday night. (Bill Miller photo)