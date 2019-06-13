Carson McCarl – First at Knoxville!

By Morgan Broeg

Dallas, TX (June 12, 2019) – After a podium run on Friday, Carson McCarl wasn’t finished and topped the Knoxville Raceway podium for the first time in a 360 on Saturday! McCarl wheeled his Cressman Enterprises/Jetco Electric #27 to the win on Saturday, after taking third at Jackson Motorplex the night before. Carson is looking forward to two more nights of racing this weekend, beginning Thursday night at Eldon Raceway with the Sprint Invaders, before heading back to Knoxville on Saturday looking for another win and to jump up to the top of the point standings!

Starting the weekend off at Jackson Motorplex on Friday night, Carson worked all parts of the track to move his way through the second 360 heat race of the night. “We started outside of the third row in our heat and moved around a lot to move up,” said McCarl. “I was able to throw a couple sliders and get up to 2nd.”

The strong run in the heat put Carson in the dash, where he would improve by one spot, leaving him starting sixth in the night’s main event. “We were able to move from 6th to 4th pretty quick in the A-main,” said Carson. “As the laps wore on, the track took some rubber, which made it pretty hard to pass, though I was able to pick off one more spot coming to the checkered.”

Riding the momentum from the podium finish on Friday night, Carson would come out and qualify 2nd on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. He would follow that up by moving from sixth to 3rd in his heat race, showing the speed in his Ford motor. “Our Cressman Ford has been great this year,” said McCarl. “We were able to lay down a great qualifying time even though we went out pretty late, then moved up well in our heat race.”

With a strong point total, Carson would find himself starting on the outside of the front row in the 360 feature, but failed to get the jump at the drop of the green flag. “[Matt] Moro got off to a great start and we settled into second for the first half of the race,” said Carson. “I’m not usually one to run the bottom a lot, but it was good on Saturday and we set the car up to run down there.”

Though the leaders were strong on the bottom, lap traffic would come into play and give McCarl his opportunity to move up the track. “I was just waiting for an opportunity and when we were in lapped traffic, I saw my chance to go high and get around Moro for the lead,” said Carson.

Clint Garner would also get around Moro, and when the caution came out a lap later, Carson knew he had his hands full. “I had Garner right on my heels on the restart, which is no easy task,” said McCarl. “Again, our motor has been great all year and it showed in the A-main; we were able to pull away for my first 360 win at Knoxville!”

After scoring his first win in a 360 at Knoxville, Carson made sure to celebrate the night the right way. “We hit Dingus after to enjoy the win,” said Carson with a laugh. “Hopefully we can make celebrating wins there a regular occurrence!”

Carson will be kicking the weekend off early, as he’ll take his Cressman Enterprises/Jetco Electric #27 south to Eldon Raceway Thursday night to run with the Sprint Invaders, before heading back to Knoxville Saturday night looking to go back-to-back!

