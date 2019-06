Feature Winners: June 19 – 23, 2019

Wednesday June 19, 2019

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Aaron Reutzel

Thursday June 20, 2019

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Non-Wing Race – Aaron Pierce

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association – Tommy Kouns

Grand Rapids Speedway – Grand Rapids, MN – USA – POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Paul Schultz

Norman County Raceway – Ada, MN – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Wade Nygaard

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – ASCS National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Dirt Cup – Blake Hahn

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nick Evans

Friday June 21, 2019

281 Speedway – Stephenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour – Jarrod Jennings

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / United Rebel Sprint Series – Tanner Conn

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Mick D’Agostino

Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series – Will Hull

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – United Racing Club – Chad Layton

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Jake McLain

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Sooner Showdown – Tyler Thomas

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Sooner Showdown – Danny Smith (OK)

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Thomas Meseraull

Gondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Brad Peterson

Gondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Denny Stordahl

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek – Derek Hagar

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Pombo-Sargent Classic – Dominic Scelzi

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Midget Cars – David Prickett

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Mack DeMan

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Lucas Smith

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Brady Simpson

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Mark Dobmeier

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Marcus Thomas

SK Speedway – Unity, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Scotty Thiel

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – ASCS National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Dirt Cup – Roger Crockett

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nick Evans

Thunderbird Speedway – Muskogee, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Harold Leep Classic – Sheldon Barksdale

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Steven Kisamore

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Gregg Dalman

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – David Luckie

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Steven Kisamore

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny Dietrich

Saturday June 22, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Marcus Thomas

281 Speedway – Stephenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour – Shon Deskins

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Bob Newberry

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series – Grant Champloin

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Zach Newlin

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Scott Dellinger

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – John Scarborough

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – World of Outlaws – Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial – Brad Sweet

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mike Houseman Jr.

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Ricky DiEva

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt – Chad Blonde

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Matt Dessault

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region – Rick Ziehl

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Kinzer Cox

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Avery Goodman

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Jared Horstman

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Chad Koch

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Washington Midget Racing Association – Tony Seidelman

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Steve Wilbur

Hesston Speedway – Hesston, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Drew Ritchie

Hibbing Speedway – Hibbing, MN – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Brad Peterson

Hibbing Speedway – Hibbing, MN – USA – UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series – Harry Hanson

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region – Hoawrd Moore

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek – Derek Hagar

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Kings of Thunder Sprint Car Series – Tucker Worth

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Russ Hall

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Davie Franek

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – C.J. Tracy

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Fallen Firefighters Night – $5,000 to win! – Freddie Rahmer

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Charlie Schultz

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Greg Dobrosky

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – Dylan Westbrook

Off Road Raceway – Norfolk, NE – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Eric Lutz

Ogilvie Raceway – Ogilvie, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Cam Schafer

Ogilvie Raceway – Ogilvie, MN – USA – NSL Midwest Power Series – Thomas Kennedy

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Dalton Doyle

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – Dave Cliff

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – Otter Sitterly

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Shane Hopkins

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Kurt Davis

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – ICAR CRS Winged Sprints – Eli Lakin

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Sooner Showdown – Andrew Felker

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jeff Miller

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints – Dalton Cristiani

Rockford Speedway – Rockford, IL – USA – Illini Midgets – Jordan Caskey

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jake Bubak

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Caleb Saiz

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – United Racing Club – Ryan Smith

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Brian Woodhall

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – ASCS National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Dirt Cup – Robbie Price

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Evan Margeson

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Mike Collins

State Line Speedway – Post Falls, ID – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization – Bill Lawrence

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Jake Morgan

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Sean Watts

Sunset Speedway – Banks, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Lance Hallmark

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets – Jessica Swanson

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints – Bruce Douglass

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Series – Robby Josett

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek $10,000 to win – Buddy Kofoid

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Zach Raidart

Sunday June 23, 2019

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Darland Memorial – Robert Ballou

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Bradley Terrell

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – Cole Cup – Davie Franek

Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Caleb Armstrong