Dover Sweeps Midwest Sprint Touring Series Weekend in South Dakota

– HARTFORD, S.D. (July 9, 2019) – Jack Dover doubled his season win count last weekend during a Midwest Sprint Touring Series doubleheader in South Dakota.

“It was a pretty good weekend,” he said. “We had speed and we tried some setup stuff that seemed to work. With what we learned and the momentum we’ve got right now everything is great.”

The weekend began on Friday at Wagner Speedway in Wagner, where Dover advanced from seventh to third place during a heat race. That earned enough points to make the feature redraw and Dover drew the No. 7 to line up seventh in the main event.

“Our redraws last weekend weren’t too hot so we had to work for it,” he said. “We freed the car up and I was able to get to the front about 15 laps in. We checked out, but there was a late restart. I got a good restart and took off.”

Dover’s win was his third in a row at Wagner Speedway dating back to July 2018. He also earned the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars.

Dover then made the trip to I-90 Speedway, where he hadn’t competed since May 2013. Dover rallied from sixth to second place in a heat race and he began the feature on the inside of the fourth row for the second straight night after getting the No. 7 in the feature redraw.

“I was surprised how good the track was for not being raced on for three years and with all the weather they’ve had,” he said. “It slicked off in the heat races. It only took rubber coming out of turn two in the feature. We hit the setup, which was the same as Friday night. We’ll use that from now on until we find something better. I’d say we got the lead midway through the race and had a good restart on a green-white-checkered finish to earn the win.”

Dover will venture to Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., this Friday for a show with the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series before he races on Saturday at Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson, S.D., with the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 5 – Wagner Speedway in Wagner, S.D. – Heat race: 3 (7); Feature: 1 (7).

July 6 – I-90 Speedway in Hartford, S.D. – Heat race: 2 (6); Feature: 1 (7).

SEASON STATS –

17 races, 4 wins, 11 top fives, 13 top 10s, 14 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., with the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Saturday at Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson, S.D., with the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Trail Performance Coatings Inc.

Trail Performance Coatings Inc., which is based in Papillion, Neb., specializes in powder coating, ceramic coating, Teflon coating and engine coating. For more information, visit http://www.TrailPerformance.com .

“Trail Performance Coatings Inc. has supported our team since 2005,” Dover said. “Josh Trail has become much more than a sponsor. He’s a friend and we’re happy to work with him and everyone at Trail Performance Coatings Inc.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, Carpet Land, SSS Motorsports, Certified Transmission, Moss Racing Engines, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Speedway Graphics, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Husker Diesel, Volvo Trucks of Omaha, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Speedway Motors, Vortex Wings, Ostransky Farms, Select Auto, Select Auto Body, R&G Services and Industrial Plating for their continued support.

