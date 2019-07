From Kendra Jacobs

This Saturday we return to regular Knoxville Raceway Championship Cup Series action with 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, the Pace Pro Sprints and the Dirt Trucks!

AND…we’ll end the night with the June 22 Marion County Farm Bureau 410 A-Feature make-up race.

All 4-H members get into the races FREE if wearing their 4-H member t-shirt.

Tickets for adults are $15, teens are $10 and children 12 and under are free!