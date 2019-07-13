Jason Howell Rules ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Monarch Motor Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (July 12, 2019) Making it a half-dozen first-time winners with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating in 2019, Ft. Worth’s Jason Howell picked up two positions in Friday’s Monarch Motor Speedway showdown to position his No. 44 in Victory Lane.

Becoming the 26th different driver to top the wingless Sprint Car series, Howell was followed to the finish by Steven Shebester, who slipped back on from his pose starting position. Kade Taylor was third with Paul White and Weston Gorham making up the top five.

Mason Smith grabbed sixth over T.J. Herrell with Cody Carter, Stephen Smith, and Michelle Melton completing the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races again on Saturday, July 13 at Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas. More information on the facility can be found at http://www.bigospeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Monarch Motor Speedway (Wichita Falls, Texas)

Friday, July 12, 2019

Car Count: 24

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71W-Weston Gorham, [4]; 2. 24-T.J. Herrell, [1]; 3. 1-Paul White, [3]; 4. 2-Tyler Webb, [6]; 5. 52-J.D. Fry, [5]; 6. 57-Chase Parson, [2]; 7. 82-Joshua Hanna, [7]; 8. 48N-Pete Elkins, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16S-Steven Shebester, [4]; 2. 31-Mason Smith, [2]; 3. 007-Cody Carter, [5]; 4. 21-Michelle Melton, [1]; 5. 12-Stephen Smith, [6]; 6. 02-Dillon Burks, [3]; 7. 07-Chris Clark, [8]; 8. 00-Jaden Brown, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell, [3]; 2. 7-Kade Taylor, [2]; 3. 91-Craig Oakes, [1]; 4. 48-Gary Floyd, [4]; 5. 6-Nathan Moore, [5]; 6. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [6]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell, [7]; 8. P1-Matthew White, [8]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell, [3]; 2. 16S-Steven Shebester, [1]; 3. 7-Kade Taylor, [5]; 4. 1-Paul White, [4]; 5. 71W-Weston Gorham, [2]; 6. 31-Mason Smith, [6]; 7. 24-T.J. Herrell, [8]; 8. 007-Cody Carter, [9]; 9. 12-Stephen Smith, [12]; 10. 21-Michelle Melton, [13]; 11. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [16]; 12. 02-Dillon Burks, [18]; 13. 57-Chase Parson, [19]; 14. 82-Joshua Hanna, [20]; 15. 2-Tyler Webb, [10]; 16. 52-J.D. Fry, [14]; 17. 48N-Pete Elkins, [22]; 18. 6-Nathan Moore, [15]; 19. 33-Mike Merrell, [21]; 20. 91-Craig Oakes, [7]; 21. 48-Gary Floyd, [11]; 22. 07-Chris Clark, [17]; 23. P1-Matthew White, [24]; 24. 00-Jaden Brown, [23]