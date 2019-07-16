Chase Johnson Picks Up KWS-NARC Triumph at Petaluma Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

PETALUMA, Calif. (July 15, 2019) – Chase Johnson scored his seventh victory of the season last Saturday during a King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series event at Petaluma Speedway.

The win was his second career with the series and first of the season while driving for Shawn and Cyndi Thomas. It marked the third different team that Johnson has won with this year.

“It’s been a good year overall with the amount of wins this year in the different type of cars,” he said. “Something I’ve always wanted to be able to accomplish is to run up front and contend for wins in any type of car I’ve driven.

“It’s really special. With Shawn and Cyndi we run a very aggressive and competitive schedule so there’s no dates we look at the calendar and say, ‘Oh, that’s an easy win.’ We’re going up against the best guys around. To get a win isn’t easy to do so it’s special. I want to thank Shawn and Cyndi for everything they’ve done for me and my career, and to get them a win in their car is even better.”

The victory was the third career for the team and for Johnson it was his fourth at his home track this season.

The night began with Johnson qualifying fifth quickest. He gained a position to place second in a heat race. That earned enough points to make the dash. Johnson was slated to start fourth, but a flat tire forced him to the work area. The team replaced the tire in time for Johnson to hit the track and advance from sixth to fourth, garnering the fourth starting position for the main event.

“With the format you need to qualify well to have enough points to get yourself into the dash,” he said. “I knew once we could get in the dash we’d be in a good position for the rest of the night. Even with a flat tire putting us last in the dash we were able to have a good run to line up fourth for the A Main.

“I knew we had to stay patient (in the main event). I felt like we were the fastest car, but I had to stay patient and not get myself in trouble.”

Johnson ran third early before he moved up to second place approximately a dozen laps into the race. About 10 laps later he took the lead.

“I was trying to find the right moment,” he said. “I knew I had to be careful to not get together with another car. I felt faster than the leader, but I had to wait for the right moment. With the track not having a lot of areas to pass I had to be ready for the opening. The leader got a little tight and I was able to have room to pass on the exit of the corner. I snuck by him and drag raced him down the back straightway. We took the lead going into turn three and pulled away.”

Johnson is scheduled to race this Friday and Saturday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. The opener is a Civil War Sprint Car Series event and Saturday’s show is with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 13 – Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, Calif. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 2 (3); Dash: 4 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., with the Civil War Sprint Car Series and King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Fire Suppression Engineering

Fire Suppression Engineering is a new fire extinguisher and suppression business, which is based in North Carolina.

“We are excited to welcome aboard Fire Suppression Engineering,” Johnson said. “They have a great vision and we are looking forward to sharing their vision as well as helping them grow.”

Johnson would also like to thank Johnny Franklin’s Mufflers, PitStopUSA.com, Newman Freeman Racing, Flowmaster, Woodland Napa Auto Parts, VanLare Steering Repair, Wesmar Racing Engines, Wings Unlimited, Schoenfeld Headers, Bell Helmets, LRB Race Products, Champion Machine, Swift Metal Finishing and Chevron Pro-Gas for their continued support.