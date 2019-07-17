Sammy Swindell and Swindell SpeedLab Team Up for Kings Royal and Knoxville Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (July 16, 2019) – Arguably the two biggest winged sprint car races of the season will see a father-son pairing this summer.

Sammy Swindell has been tabbed to pilot the Swindell SpeedLab sprint car for Kevin and Jordan Swindell during the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, this Thursday through Saturday as well as the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, Aug. 7-10.

“It’s kind of an honor that he called me about doing this,” Sammy Swindell said. “We talked about it maybe a month or so ago. It will be special. If we wound up winning this it’d be really special. Not too many father and sons get to do that.”

The veteran claimed the Kings Royal in 1992, 1999 and 2012. He ranks second with 21 career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victories at the track. Swindell has earned a dozen top fives and 17 top 10s during the Kings Royal.

Swindell has just as impressive statistics throughout his career at the Knoxville Nationals. He has made 34 A Main starts – only one behind Steve Kinser for the most all time – during the prestigious event, including winning it in 1983. He has also recorded eight podiums, 14 top fives and 20 top 10s since his first Knoxville Nationals A Main in 1976.

Swindell also ranks sixth in career laps led – 89 – and he’s one of only six drivers to earn the pole position at least three times.

“I was able to be there a few weeks ago,” he said of racing at Knoxville Raceway. “We had a good car and the results didn’t show what the car was capable of. Some things went wrong during the night that messed us up. I thought that the car drove really well there. That car is the same car as Kevin has so it’s something we can compare notes and go from there.”

The Swindell SpeedLab team is fresh off its first win of the season with Christopher Bell behind the wheel.

“We’re looking forward to racing with (my) dad,” Kevin Swindell said. “We ran the Kings Royal finale together and made the A Main last year and we ran a race together the previous year. I think we have all the pieces to be strong from the start.”

But first Bell will be in the race car on Tuesday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, during the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic assuming that weather permits.

"They were one of the first big partners that we had when we started the sprint car team," Swindell said. "We really appreciate their support."

