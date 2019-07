The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters event was rained out on Friday night (7/19). The race is rescheduled for make-up on Friday, August 2nd. Hold on to your tickets and arms bands.

On the following night, Saturday 8/3, the USCS sprint cars will race in the the 11th annual Randy Helton Memorial Race at Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, GA.For schedule updates check www.uscsracing.com or call 7708656097.