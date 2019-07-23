Beaver Dam/Angell Park doubleheader next for Badger Midgets

By Bryan Gapinski

Beaver Dam, Wis., July 23—The tradition of the “Badger Midget Beaver Dam Raceway/Angell Park Speedway Doubleheader” returns this weekend for the first time since 2008! The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing series visits Beaver Dam Raceway on Saturday Night July 27, then racing continues the following night Sunday July 28 at Angell Park Speedway. A total of thirty-six Badger BDR/APS Doubleheaders occurred between 1993-2008.

On Saturday Badger joins the Beaver Dam Raceway Modified, Sport Mod and Legends divisions on the racing schedule. Bill Balog won this year’s season opener at the track on April 20th besting last week’s Angell Park winner Kevin Olson, fast qualifier Chase McDermand, points leader Jack Routson, and Zach Boden. A feature victory by Scott Hatton would tie him with Kevin Doty for the most Badger Midget wins at the facility. Grandstands open at 4:30pm, with The Schoenfeld Headers Grand Prix Style Qualifying Session at 6pm, and racing starting at 6:30pm. Admission is $25 per carload, with “all people seat-belted in”, or $13 for a single ticket.

The “6th annual Norm Nelson Classic” is slated for Sunday Night July 28 at Angell Park Speedway and will feature three divisions: The IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Cars Series, Badger Midgets, and the Wisconsin Dirt Racing Legends.

The race honors Norm Nelson who won the first-ever midget feature at the track on June 2, 1946. Nelson’s career is also highlighted by three USAC National Stock Car Championships, and thirty-five USAC Stock Car wins. Nelson also won the IRA Championship the series inaugural year of 1959. Grandstands open at 4:30 pm, practice beginning at 5:30 pm, with racing to follow.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 790; 2. Chase McDermand 761; 3. Zach Boden 664; 4. Ryan Probst 656; 5. Kevin Olson 601; 6. Scott Hatton 548; 7. Brian Peterson 491; 8. Mike Stroik 488; 9. Chase Jones 435; 10. Matt Rechek 428.