Crawley Makes Late Move For ASCS Mid-South Win

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (July 26, 2019) Leading the final two laps of the A-Feature on Friday night, Tim Crawley picked up his third Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Regional victory since the series returned in 2017.

Four wins overall with the regional tour, Crawley worked past Morgan Turpen for the victory at Poplar Bluff Speedway. Turpen settled for second with Brad Bowden taking the final podium step. Ernie Ainsworth and Joseph Miller completed the top five.

The Stealth Recover ASCS Mid-South Region goes green again on Saturday, July 27 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. The $2,000 to win affair includes the season’s Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular that was postponed from its original date two weeks ago. Tickets and armbands from the postponed event are good anytime during the 2019 season.

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

Poplar Bluff Speedway (Poplar Bluff, Mo.)

Friday, July 26, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Brad Bowden, [1]; 2. 10M-Morgan Turpen, [4]; 3. 2-Joseph Miller, [5]; 4. 7D-Dylan Dejournett, [2]; 5. 21B-Adam Parmeley, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [1]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley, [3]; 3. 10-Terry Gray, [4]; 4. 5-Kory Bales, [2]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [4]; 2. 10M-Morgan Turpen, [1]; 3. 39-Brad Bowden, [2]; 4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [3]; 5. 2-Joseph Miller, [5]; 6. 10-Terry Gray, [6]; 7. 5-Kory Bales, [8]; 8. 7D-Dylan Dejournett, [7]; 9. 21B-Adam Parmeley, [9]