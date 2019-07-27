Kyle Jones Smooth In Traffic For ASCS Elite Non-Wing Score At West Texas Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

LUBBOCK, Texas (July 26, 2019) Proving that sometimes running second in traffic is the advantage, Kyle Jones topped a stacked field of 35 competitors at West Texas Raceway on Friday night for his second career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

Taking off from the second row, Jones rode in the show position for much of the early stages of the feature event as Paul White led early with Michael Fanelli in pursuit. Moving his line around the West Texas Raceway, Jones closed on the runner-up spot, with several attempts thwarted before finally securing the spot as the leaders approached traffic at the race’s mid-point.

With just over a half straightaway to makeup, White was in heavy traffic as Jones closed in; eventually taking the top spot with a run to the cushion. With traffic thinning in the closing laps, Jones was unchallenged to the checkered flag.

Making a huge run through the field, Justin Zimmerman was the night’s Hard Charger having gained 12 positions for the runner-up spot. Paul White ended up third with Michael Fanelli and Gary Floyd completing the top five.

New Mexico’s Colt Treharn was sixth with Craig Oaks seventh. Weston Gorham, from 15th, came up to finish eighth with Wyatt Burks ninth and Zach Gossett tenth.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating resumes action on Saturday, July 27 at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas for the $5,000 to win G.W. Elkins Memorial.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, Texas)

Friday, July 26, 2019

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 04-Kyle Jones, [3]; 2. 2F-Michael Fanelli, [4]; 3. 31-Mason Smith, [1]; 4. 61-Jesse Fernandez, [2]; 5. 2-Tyler Webb, [6]; 6. 09-Mark Klis Jr, [9]; 7. 48N-Pete Elkins, [7]; 8. 36-Kevin Reed, [5]; 9. 30-Brandon Hickman, [8]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [8]; 2. 77-Colt Treharn, [1]; 3. 1-Paul White, [4]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman, [5]; 5. 22C-Chad Koch, [2]; 6. 82-Joshua Hanna, [6]; 7. 79V-Ryan Hall, [7]; 8. 02-Dillon Burks, [3]; 9. 114-Todd Lovett, [9]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 91-Craig Oakes, [3]; 2. 48D-Gary Floyd, [1]; 3. 21-Michelle Melton, [7]; 4. 10Z-Zach Gossett, [8]; 5. 44-Jason Howell, [4]; 6. 11-Justin Melton, [2]; 7. 49-Justin Fifield, [6]; 8. 51-Ryan Dean, [9]; 9. 07-Chris Clark, [5]

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 7D-Shon Deskins, [1]; 2. 57-Chase Parson, [4]; 3. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [3]; 4. 71W-Weston Gorham, [5]; 5. 04X-Keith Martin, [6]; 6. 00-Jaden Brown, [2]; 7. 33-Michael Merrell, [7]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 61-Jesse Fernandez, [2]; 2. 30-Brandon Hickman, [7]; 3. 22C-Chad Koch, [3]; 4. 49-Justin Fifield, [6]; 5. 2-Tyler Webb, [1]; 6. 48N-Pete Elkins, [5]; 7. 33-Michael Merrell, [4]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell, [2]; 2. 04X-Keith Martin, [1]; 3. 11-Justin Melton, [7]; 4. 79V-Ryan Hall, [5]; 5. 02-Dillon Burks, [6]; 6. 36-Kevin Reed, [4]; 7. 82-Joshua Hanna, [3]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 04-Kyle Jones, [4]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman, [14]; 3. 1-Paul White, [2]; 4. 2F-Michael Fanelli, [1]; 5. 48D-Gary Floyd, [8]; 6. 77-Colt Treharn, [7]; 7. 91-Craig Oakes, [5]; 8. 71W-Weston Gorham, [15]; 9. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [12]; 10. 10Z-Zach Gossett, [13]; 11. 7D-Shon Deskins, [9]; 12. 31-Mason Smith, [6]; 13. 44-Jason Howell, [18]; 14. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [10]; 15. 04X-Keith Martin, [20]; 16. 57-Chase Parson, [3]; 17. 09-Mark Klis Jr, [16]; 18. 61-Jesse Fernandez, [17]; 19. 30-Brandon Hickman, [19]; 20. 21-Michelle Melton, [11]