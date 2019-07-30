Dover Sweeps Weekend to Run Win Total to Five in 23-Day Period

Inside Line Promotions

HARTFORD, S.D. (July 30, 2019) – July was a spectacular month for Jack Dover, who finished with five victories in a 23-day span.

Dover swept last weekend, winning both his heat race and the main event both nights to end the month with five wins in eight races. He now has seven victories on the season.

“It takes good crew guys, that’s the main thing,” he said. “They have to make sure the car is good. I get the easy job of driving it. We’ve been trying some stuff and have learned a lot. It seems like we’ve found something that works really well. The flip I took a couple of weeks ago actually bent the frame a little bit. It seems like it’s working better since then.”

The action began last Friday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., with the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints. A run from fourth to win a heat race earned Dover a spot into the feature redraw. He pulled the No. 2 to line up on the outside of the front row.

“We got on the top side and railed the top the whole time,” he said. “We were able to pass lapped cars on the bottom and could slide them. We were able to go where we wanted and pick up ground on all the cars in the field. It was probably the best my car has felt at I-80. The race went green to checkered and I lapped up to third place.”

Dover continued his dominance the following night during a Midwest Sprint Touring Series event at I-90 Speedway. He claimed a heat race win from the pole and again drew the No. 2 during the feature redraw.

“In the feature we tightened the car up quite a bit,” he said. “It was one of those tracks you had to slow up and pedal around the bottom. The yellow come out and rubber started to come in with about 10 laps to go. My crew guy said there was rubber starting in the middle of turns one and two. Once you get in the rubber you have to protect your line and make sure you don’t slip out of it.”

Dover did just that en route to the victory. He rides that momentum into the 29th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank, which is this weekend at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. His preliminary night is Thursday with the event concluding on Saturday.

“I’m pretty excited because my car is driving the best it’s ever driven since I got it,” he said. “That’s exciting and the confidence is there after the last couple of wins.”

QUICK RESULTS –

July 26 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

July 27 – I-90 Speedway in Hartford, S.D. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

23 races, 7 wins, 15 top fives, 17 top 10s, 20 top 15s, 22 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday and Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for the 29 th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Backlund Plumbing

Backlund Plumbing started in Omaha, Neb., in 1932, and over the years has grown to be one of the largest and most respected plumbing companies in Nebraska. The business has a full staff of professional licensed plumbers and customer service representatives as well as a fleet of fully equipped residential and commercial plumbing trucks and a 10,000 square foot warehouse. The one thing that has stayed consistent is customer satisfaction. Backlund is known for honesty, quality and reliability, and is one of the few companies that still stands behind its work with a full “customer satisfaction guarantee.” For more information, visit http://www.BacklundPlumbing.com .

“Chris Roseland with Backlund Plumbing has been a great friend of mine for the last few years,” Dover said. “He’s always there for me and puts me in his race car several times each season. We really appreciate his support and friendship.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, Carpet Land, SSS Motorsports, Certified Transmission, Moss Racing Engines, True Trucking, Speedway Graphics, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Trail Performance Coatings Inc., Husker Diesel, Volvo Trucks of Omaha, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Speedway Motors, Vortex Wings, Ostransky Farms, Select Auto, Select Auto Body, R&G Services and Industrial Plating for their continued support.

