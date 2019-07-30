Paul Nienhiser Scores 7th Win of Year Amidst Busy Week of Racing

PETERSEN MEDIA

Fresh off of some time away from the track to recoup after a stretch of bad luck, Paul Nienhiser would record his seventh win of the season on Friday night amidst a busy week of racing.

“It was a really busy week, but it was great to get another win at Jacksonville Speedway,” Paul Nienhiser said. “To be 3 for 3 there with MOWA this year is really cool, and hopefully we can keep this up.”

Wednesday night, Nienhiser kicked the 4-race week off by climbing aboard Scot Bonar’s No. 50 entry at Dubuque Speedway with the Sprint Invaders. In his first start aboard the Midland Performance entry, Nienhiser would draw the back for his heat race.

Having fuel issues before the race went green, Nienhiser would make it in and out of the work area in time to join the action. Able to move forward, Nienhiser would briefly lead before slipping back to second where he would finish.

Finishing fourth in the Dash, Nienhiser moved into the feature where the invert would put him in the fifth position to start the race. Rolling the bottom when the green was shown, Nienhiser would surge into the lead only to see the yellow waive the lap off.

When the race came to life, Nienhiser would again get off to a great start as he would battle with Wayne Johnson. Sitting in second, Nienhiser would eventually see his brakes fade but would still manage to score second at the stripe.

Back in the PNR No. 9x machine on Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway, Nienhiser would go from eighth to second in his heat race which netted him top point earner. Pulling the four in the redraw, Nienhiser would take the green from the second row on a very racy surface.

Getting into second amidst heavy traffic, Nienhiser would use a restart to throw a few pass attempts at the race leader before his winning pass finally stuck. Getting into the lead, Nienhiser would fend off Rico Abreu’s last lap effort as he picked up his seventh win of the year.

Traveling to Macon Speedway on Saturday night, Nienhiser would have an up and down night on the short track.

Making some moves from the back of the pack in heat race action, Nienhiser would endure contact from a competitor that got him upside down and put him last in the feature event starting line up.

On the slick surface, Nienhiser would get his elbows up and drove up to sixth on the race’s eighth lap. By the time he got into sixth, the track started to lay rubber, and Nienhiser got in line and held on to a sixth place finish.

Battling with the All Star Circuit of Champions on Sunday night in Burlington, IA, Nienhiser would time in seventh overall but was fifth in his group and in the third row of his heat race.

Bouncing threw a rut and coming to a stop, Nienhiser would be relegated to the tail end of the field for the restart and his seventh place finish forced him into the ‘B’.

Winning the ‘B’, Nienhiser would start deep in the field for the feature event, and just had a hard time working his way through traffic. Admittedly running cautious to save equipment in the latter stages of the race, Nienhiser would cap a busy week with a 19th place finish.

“It was a long week of racing, and I didn’t want to tear anything up running in the back,” Nienhiser said. “Looking forward to another busy one coming up this week.”

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-25, Wins-7, Top 5’s-11, Top 10’s-14

ON TAP: Nienhiser will be in Pevely, MO this weekend for the Ironman 55.

