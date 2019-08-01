Adams Produces First Win During 410 Sprint Car Debut

Inside Line Promotions

QUINCY, Mich. (July 31, 2019) – Justin Adams scored his first career sprint car win during his first time driving a 410ci winged sprint car and his first time at Butler Motor Speedway last Saturday.

Adams, who is in just his third year of driving a sprint car, had been competing in his family owned 305ci sprint car all year. Then he got a call from Shelby Bilton Racing. Bilton’s regular driver was injured at work and what started as a meeting a few weeks earlier at another race led to Adams’ first chance to drive a 410 sprint car.

“We met a couple of weeks ago at a (Sprints on Dirt) race,” Adams said. “I met Shelby’s other driver when we were both driving 600s and he told them to give me a chance.”

Adams night began by starting last in his heat race and he raced to a third-place finish.

“Other than hot laps I had to learn how to work the throttle and not pick the front wheels off the ground,” he said. “It’s a huge difference from a 305 to a 410. Once I got used to the throttle control I had a blast.”

Adams rolled off for the feature from the outside of the front row. He immediately challenged for the lead and took it coming out of turn four on the fourth lap, but a caution put him back to second.

“It took a couple of laps, but I was finally able to take the lead and pretty much pulled away,” he said. “Shelby gave me an awesome car. He definitely knows how to set up a car for Butler. There’s just no words to describe getting that first win let alone in a 410. I also hope for a speedy and full recovery for the driver I filled in for.”

Adams isn’t sure when he will get another opportunity to compete in a 410 sprint car, but he hopes his first win opened some eyes.

“Right now our plan is to continue in the 305 unless other opportunities come along,” he said. “We plan to continue racing at Attica and Fremont and possibly some more SOD shows. Our pick-up truck is done so we’re also looking for something to tow the trailer with.”

Adams tentatively plans on competing this Friday at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio, and Saturday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 27 – Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, Mich. – Heat race: 3 (7); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

16 races, 1 win, 1 top five, 4 top 10s, 11 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

(Tentative) Friday at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio, and Saturday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio

MEDIA LINKS –

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Shelby Bilton Racing in Reading, Mich.

“I can’t thank the Shelby Bilton Racing family enough for the amazing opportunity,” Adams said. “Thanks to my parents for always supporting me and thanks to my family, friends, fans and sponsors who kept believing in me these past three seasons. Mostly, thank God for making this all possible.”

Adams would also like to thank Woodville Mutual, Bobby’s Truck and Bus Repair, the Tackle Box 2 Restaurant, Polter Real Estate, KS Sales & Service, Tim and Linda Merrill, Simpson Race Products, NGK Spark Plugs, WIX Filters, Kear’s Speed Shop, Gressman Powersports, Maxim Racing, Elite Wings, The Joie of Seating and Design Graphics Group for their continued support.