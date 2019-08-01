Osky Challenges – Competitor Information: Muffler Requirements

From Morgan Broeg

Dallas, TX (July 31, 2019) – At Monday, August 5th’s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge presented by Musco Lighting, the RACEsaver 305 division can run the muffler of their choice.

However, the 410s on Monday and all competitors at the Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Don Long’s Searsboro Telephone Co. on Tuesday, Auguest 6th must run the Knoxville-style Schoenfeld mufflers.

For any questions, please call (515) 957-0020 or send an email to frchallenge@aol.com.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets will be $30 for Monday and $25 for Tuesday. Children’s tickets (age 12 & under) will be $15.

Infield Party Passes will be $25, with children admitted for $5. No vehicles over eight feet tall are admitted in the infield. Production vehicles ONLY, and there is no scaffolding allowed.

You can save $5 on your Infield Party Passes by purchasing them at the Oskaloosa True Value Hardware at 202 1st Ave. East on the square in Osky!

For more information and news about the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge presented by Musco Lighting and the Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Don Long’s Searsboro Telphone Co., visit www.OskyChallenges.com!