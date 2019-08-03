Chad Blonde Victorious at Butler

QUINCY, Mi. (August 3, 2019) — Chad Blonde won the Lane Automotive Sprints on Dirt event on Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. Blonde held off Ryan Ruhl and Frank Neill for the victory.

Lane Automotive Sprints on Dirt

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, MI

Saturday August 3, 2019

Feature: 1. 5B – Chad Blonde, 2. 71H – Ryan Ruhl, 3. 88N – Frank Neill, 4. 24+ – Michael Schumacher, 5. 4 – Joshua Turner, 6. 39 – Tyler Rankin, 7. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 8. 5QB – Quentin Blonde, 9. 10S – Jay Steinebach, 10. 10J – Chris Jones, 11. 09 – Justin Adams, 12. 18S – Michael Summers, 13. 6 – Tyler Bearden, 14. 77 – Jeff DeVault, 15. 52 – Zach Broughman, 16. 27B – Zane DeVault, 17. 27B – Jason Blonde, 18. 41 – Thomas Schinderle