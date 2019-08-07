USAC WESTERN MIDGETS EYE SANTA MARIA’S “BUD STANFIELD MEMORIAL”

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 6, 2019… This Saturday, August 10th, the USAC Western States Midgets will invade Santa Maria Raceway for their final appearance of the season. Promoted by Nick Duggan, the “33rd Annual Bud Stanfield Memorial” will also showcase the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, and WRA Vintage Cars. Located in Nipomo, California, the front gates at Santa Maria Raceway will open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 3515-3030, 3615-3030, 3515-3030-8, 3615-3030-8, BILLY BOAT: FRAC-0375-S, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, FLOWMASTER: 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272530-78. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS & DRAG LINK STRAPS ARE MANDATORY.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

Saturday’s event honors Bud Stanfield, a former driver, race car builder, and crew chief at Santa Maria. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Bud built Stock Cars in the late 1950s and wrenched for Al Smith’s Super Modified. When the Santa Maria track opened in 1964, Stanfield served as crew chief for several teams and later drove in the Limited Stock Car division. In 1978, Bud started a family owned Modified and Sprint Car team for his sons Ed and Allen. The low budget team built their own cars for several years and enjoyed moderate success. Unable to find the sponsorship needed to rebuild the team’s equipment, Stanfield became the crew chief for Mike Knopf. Driving the Larabee Brothers Coors Racing Sprint Car, Knopf had immediate results with several fast times and strong finishes. Unfortunately, on July 14, 1984, Bud was struck by an out of control sprinter that came off the track. After having brain surgery and spending a month in a coma, Stanfield would later succumb to his injuries. Since then, Santa Maria Raceway continues to honor the memory of a racer’s racer- Bud Stanfield.

Saturday’s event will be the 40th appearance of the “mighty midgets” at Santa Maria Raceway. Ron “Sleepy” Tripp won the Santa Maria debut on May 11, 1985 and leads all drivers with six wins. On August 26, 1995, J.R. Lawson set the 1-lap track record of 13.667 and the series win list at Santa Maria is at the bottom of this release.

Entering the seventh point race, there have been five different winners with four earning their first triumph. Making his first career start, Ben Worth won the April 6th Bakersfield season opener with point leader and rookie contender Austin Liggett topping the April 20th Merced and April 27th Santa Maria features. Robby Josett claimed the June 22nd Ventura win and Maria Cofer earned her first victory at Petaluma on July 20th. The following Saturday, Robert Dalby joined the winner’s list at the Merced County Fairgrounds.

Heading to Santa Maria, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) holds a slim 8-point lead over the competition. Racing the family owned Liggett’s #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, Liggett scored thirteenth at Merced on July 27th after an early exit. To date, the defending USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, one heat race victory, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, five top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. The rookie point leader will be looking to return to victory circle at Santa Maria.

Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) ranks second in the championship point chase. Piloting the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Lucas Oil Spike, Dalby gained valuable points with his victory at Merced. At press time, the young driver has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, five top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led on the season. This Saturday night, Robert will have his sights on adding the “Bud Stanfield Memorial” to his win list.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, CA) sits third in the USAC Western States point standings. Driving the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / Nagel Earthworks Spike, Elliott charged from eleventh to third at the Merced County Fairgrounds. To date, the 2015 Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, five top-10 finishes, and 8 feature laps led in the campaign. Cory has two career wins and will have his sights on another victory at Santa Maria.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) is fourth in the chase for the championship. Racing the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q NP Motorsports / Masters Design & Construction Spike, Prickett sliced his way to fourth after starting tenth at Merced. At press time, the 2012 Dirt Series Champion has two heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, and five top-10 finishes to his credit. David will be looking for his first win of the year at the “Bud Stanfield Memorial.”

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, CA) ranks fifth in the USAC Western States Midget point chase. The driver of the McQueen Racing #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Bullet had to skip the action at Merced for work but has posted five top-10 finishes. At Santa Maria, the 2012 Champion will have her sights on her first win of the campaign.

While Liggett leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA), Gage Rucker (Truxton, MO), Troy Morris III (Bakersfield, CA), Mike Leach Jr. (Orange, CA), Robert Carson (Concord, CA), Jackson Dukes (Clovis, CA), and Beau Lemire (Placerville, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are C.J. Sarna, Marvin Mitchell, Kyle Beilman, Jake Swanson, Randi Pankratz, “Fireball” Maria Cofer, Alex Schutte, Cody Swanson, Terry Nichols, Dylan Ito, Ron Hazelton, and more.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $17, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $6, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC Western States Midget live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

———————————————–

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto.

BUD STANFIELD MEMORIAL MIDGET WINNERS: 2018-Damion Gardner.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Maria Cofer, 1-Robert Dalby, 1-Robby Josett, 1-Ben Worth.

SANTA MARIA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 6-Sleepy Tripp, 3-Rusty Rasmussen, 2-Billy Boat, 2-Michael Faccinto, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Johnny Cofer, 1-Cory Elliott, 1-Tommie Estes Jr., 1-Nic Faas, 1-Terry Farrar, 1-Robby Flock, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Frankie Guerrini, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Brad Kuhn, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Jeff Meyer, 1-Wally Pankratz, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Danny Stratton, 1-Cody Swanson, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Richard Vander Weerd, 1-Tommy White, 1-Josh Wise.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Austin Liggett (R)-403, 2. Robert Dalby-395, 3. Cory Elliott-353, 4. David Prickett-331, 5. Shannon McQueen-293, 6. C.J. Sarna-257, 7. Marvin Mitchell-241, -. Ben Worth (R)-241, 9. Kyle Beilman-236, 10. Jake Swanson-233, 11. Randi Pankratz-207, 12. Maria Cofer-204, 13. Alex Schutte-203, 14. Gage Rucker (R)-174, 15. Cody Swanson-173, 16. Troy Morris III (R)-141, 17. Michael Faccinto-138, 18. Terry Nichols-115, 19. Dylan Ito-114, 20. Mike Leach Jr. (R)-107.