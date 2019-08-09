2019 Knoxville Nationals Friday Schedule

7:30 a.m.

• Pancakes, Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast benefitting the Marion County historical Society and Knoxville Knights of Columbus at Marion County Park on Willets Drive until 11:30 a.m

8:00 a.m.

• Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office opens.

• National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens.

• National Pancake Breakfast at the National Guard Armory sponsored by the Knoxville United Methodist Church and Knoxville Rotary Club until 12:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m.

• 16th Annual Mini-Nationals at Slideways Karting Center.

• National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Golf Classic in Pella, Iowa.

10:00 a.m.

• Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn

• “Sprint Car History” with Gary Guehler and Bob Wilson (Author, The History of Knoxville Raceway and the Marion County Fairgrounds at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Theater.

• Harli White, Brooke Tatnell, and Skylar Gee autograph session Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

11:00 a.m.

• Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament in the large barn behind turns three and four.

• Performance Racing Industries (PRI) Manufacturers Luncheon at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor.

• Freddie Rahmer and Anthony Marci autograph session Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

12:00 p.m.

• “Chick Magnet Motorsports” with Jamie Ball, Josh Hegwood and (possible drivers to appear) Wayne Johnson, Matt Covington, Chris Martin, Brian Brown, Shane Stewart, Blake Hahn, Johnny Herrera, Harli White, and Derek Hagar at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Theater.

• Steve Post, Erin Everham, and Wade Aunger autograph session Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

1:00 p.m.

• Jason Sides, Tim Kaeding, and Cory Eliason autograph session Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

1:30 p.m.

• “Meet the Young Guns” with Perry Bell and Kraig Kinser, Austin McCarl and Dominic and Gio Scelzi at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Theater.

2:00 p.m.

• Pit Gates Open.

• Terry McCarl, Austin McCarl, and Carson McCarl autograph session Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

3:00 p.m.

• Great Southern Bank Kids Zone opens with Kids only Q&A with Tony Stewart and Donny Schatz.

• Ryan Bernal, John Carney, McKenna Hasse, and Clint Garner autograph session Trostle Garage inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

4:00 p.m.

• Free Face Painting at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone until 6:00 p.m.

4:40 p.m.

• Great Southern Bank Kid Zone water race featuring 2018 Knoxville Nationals champion Brad Sweet.

5:00 p.m.

• Live Trackside on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.

5:30 p.m.

• Grandstand Gates Open.

6:00 p.m.

• Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit on the Hercules Tires Entertainment Stage and broadcast live on KNIA/KRLS, MRN.com, and Dirtvision.

7:00 p.m.

• Race Nights Live on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.

7:15 p.m.

• Hot Laps.

Post-Race

• After Shock Rock Tribute Band on the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage.