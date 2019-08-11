Surniak Hustles to Third Consecutive TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour Triumph

Inside Line Promotions

HARRIS, N.C. (Aug. 11, 2019) – Steve Surniak posted his third straight TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour feature triumph on Saturday at Harris Speedway.

It marked the first time the series has returned to a track this season. Surniak, who is the defending series champion, also became the first three-time winner of the season for the series as he has captured a victory during each of the last three weekends.

Chaz Woodward recorded a runner-up result with points leader Jake Karklin rounding out the podium to extend his lead in the championship standings. Daniel Oliver earned a fourth-place finish and Sean Vardell scored a fifth-place result.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaSprintTour/ to watch video of the heat races and main event.

The next race for the series is Aug. 24 at Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C.

TRIBODYN LUBRICANTS CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR RESULTS AT HARRIS SPEEDWAY (Aug. 10, 2019) –

A Main : 1. Steve Surniak; 2. Chaz Woodward; 3. Jake Karklin; 4. Daniel Oliver; 5. Sean Vardell; 6. John Karklin; 7. Shawn Mott; 8. Ben McCall; 9. Brandon McLain; 10. Mike Sellers; 11. Frank Peters; 12. Nate Emig; 13. Bobby Courtwright; 14. Sonny Stroud.

2019 FEATURE WINNERS –

Steve Surniak – 3 (311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on July 27; Laurens County Speedway in Laurens, S.C., on Aug. 3; and Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on Aug. 10); Jake Karklin – 1 (Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on May 18); John Karklin – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C., on July 6); Jake McLain – 1 (Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, N.C., on June 21); and Nick Tucker – 1 (Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C., on April 27)

UP NEXT –

Aug. 24 at Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C.

ABOUT CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR –

The TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is a RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series that primarily competes in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule as well as two non-points races on tap. Additionally, series drivers will see an increased payout at most tracks this year.