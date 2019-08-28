Time Guide for Bud Classic Weekend 63

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 27, 2019) – With Bud Classic Weekend upon us, Oswego Speedway officials have released a full time guide to aid fans in keeping track of all that is going on at the ‘Steel Palace’ this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Classic Weekend will get underway on Friday with Classic Qualifying Night time trials for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 350 Supers. Time trials will begin at 6:00pm with the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series Dave London Memorial headliner to follow.

On Saturday, August 31, both the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ISMA Supermodifieds will share the spotlight. Time trials will take the green at 3:00pm with ISMA heat races at 4:15, NASCAR qualifying at 5:00, autographs at 5:45, and the first main event at 7:00.

The 63rd annual Budweiser International Classic 200 plus racing for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Supers will bring the weekend to a close on Sunday, September 1. It is estimated that the first feature event will take the green flag at approximately 2:00pm.

A full time guide for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, can be found below. Both daily and weekend ticket packages remain available for Classic Weekend. To purchase, you may phone Oswego’s box office at (315)-342-0646.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

Weekend Schedule – 63rd Budweiser International Classic

Friday, August 30:

Pits Open – 11:00am

Hot Laps – 12:30 to 3:30pm

Driver’s Meeting at Tech Barn – 3:45pm

350 Winged Super Happy Hour – 4:15 to 4:30pm

Pathfinder Bank SBS Happy Hour – 4:30 to 4:45pm

Novelis Supermodified Happy Hour – 4:45 to 5:15pm

FInal Super Stock Practice Session

Beginning at 6:00pm –

350 Winged Super Time Trials

SBS Time Trials

Super Time Trials

Super Stock Heats

HAULERS LEAVE INFIELD (350, SBS, Supers)

Super Stock Consi

50-lap Sunoco New York Super Stock Series Dave London Memorial XII

Saturday, August 31:

NWMT Haulers Enter Pits – 10:15am

ISMA Haulers Enter – 11:30am

Grandstands Open – 1:00pm

ISMA Open Pit Practice – 1:00 to 1:30pm

NWMT Practice – 1:35 to 2:10pm

ISMA Open Pit Practice – 2:15 to 2:45pm

NWMT Practice – 2:50 to 3:25pm

ISMA Time Trials – 3:30pm

ISMA Heat Races – 4:15pm

NWMT Qualifying – 5:00pm

NWMT and ISMA Driver Autograph Session – 5:45pm

NWMT Pre-Race Ceremonies – 6:45pm

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic 150 presented by McDonalds – 7:00pm

Bud Light ISMA Supernationals 60 (To Follow)

Sunday, September 1:

Pits Open – ALL Haulers Must Unload – 7:30am

Mandatory Drivers and Pit Crew Meeting – 9:00am

Grandstands Open – 9:30am

Warmups – 9:45am to 12:00pm

Break – 12:00 to 12:30pm

To Follow –

350 Winged Small Block Consi

SBS Consi

Awards

Supermodified 15-lap Semis

2nd annual 350 Winged Supermodified Busch Classic 35

Supermodified Full Fuel Practice

28th annual Bud Light Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS

63rd annual Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds