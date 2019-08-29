Championship Night at Marysville

Marysville, CA (Aug 28, 2019) – This Saturday night, August 31st, the weekly Saturday night racing concludes with a star studded four division night. The Raceway will crown a winged 360 sprint car champion on this night. Other divisions will include the IMCA Pepsi Sport Mods, the Dwarf Cars and Vintage Hardtops.

The pit gate will open at 3 PM while the front grandstand gate opens at 5 PM. Race cars on the track at 6 PM.

Adult admission into the grandstands is $13.00. Juniors, seniors and military with ID are just $11.00. Kids 6-11 are $6 and five and under are FREE. A family pass for $40 gets two adults and two juniors or three kids 11 and under into the grandstands. As always, parking is FREE.

Chico’s Michael Ing is well on his way to winning his first sprint car driving title. He holds a 59-point edge over Yuba City’s Korey Lovell. Reno’s Mike Monahan, Nevada City’s Pat Harvey and Auburn’s Jimmy Steward round out the top five. Of those top five, only Ing has won main events this season. Ing has racked up six wins in 12 starts.

Todd Cooper holds down the top spot in the IMCA Pepsi Sport Mod division. Fresh off his fourth win last Saturday night, Cooper holds a 45-point lead over Scott Savell. Mike Merritt, Andrew Peckham and Jim Waller round out the top five. Peckham has three wins this season. This race also marks the last tune-up for these competitors before the important IMCA Northern Sport Mod Peach Tree Nationals that pays $749 to win on Friday September 13th and $1,249 on Saturday September 14th.

The Dwarf Cars will get their final chance to hit the racing surface of Marysville Raceway before the Annual Dwarf Car Nationals that takes place on Friday and Saturday September 20th and 21st. On Saturday night, the Super Stocks will also join them. Dwarf Cars drivers are a tight knit family that provide close on track racing and excitement for the fans. Their annual frisbee toss is a great way for them to thank the fans for attending.

Vintage Hardtops are the fourth division slated to be on hand this Saturday at Marysville Raceway. This is a small group of racers who enjoy showcasing what racing looked like in the yesteryears.

For more information please visit www.marysvilleraceway.com