McINTOSH MASTERS JEFFERSON COUNTY FOR $10,000 USAC MIDGET SCORE

By Richie Murray

Fairbury, Nebraska (July 12, 2025)………Everything Cannon McIntosh had accomplished over the past 11 days could be encapsulated in a mere 40 laps during Saturday night’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature at Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway.

With six laps remaining, the Bixby, Oklahoma racer picked off the front two in one fell swoop to advance from third to first en route to pulling off a $10,000 triumph at the Riverside Chevrolet Midwest Midget Championship Presented by Westin Packaged Meats & Schmidt’s Sanitation, the finale of Mid-America Midget Week 2025.

Over the course of the first two laps of the 40-lap feature, the fifth starting McIntosh fell to as deep as eighth in the running order and remained there for the entire first half of the race in his Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/Mobil 1 – Toyota – Curb Records/LynK/Speedway Toyota.

Throughout his past five series starts in an 11-day span, McIntosh has been absolutely stellar. He reigned victorious in the BC39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, then followed that up by winning the Mid-America Midget Week opener at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex this past Tuesday. He then took a pair of runner-up results on Wednesday at Kansas’ Mitchell County Fairgrounds and on Friday at Jefferson County, all before returning to victory lane on Saturday at Jefferson County.

Prior to his BC39 victory on July 2, McIntosh stood third in the series standings, a distant 106 points out of the lead. Suddenly, he now finds himself in the driver’s seat in his quest for a first career USAC National Midget title. But as for today, the moment at hand on Jefferson County’s 1/5-mile dirt oval was all that occupied his mind.

“In this race, I wasn’t really thinking about (points),” McIntosh stated. “I knew I was going backwards and I had to change something if I wanted to win the race. You just have to focus on winning races and finishing up front and let the rest of it play itself out. We’ll just keep plugging away. This car has been lights out lately. I just have to do my part when I’m in the seat.”

He certainly did his part late in the going. Yet, early on, McIntosh’s struggle was real as he fell back to the bottom portion of the top-10. But by the halfway point, he was on the move.

“I was going backwards early, but I started to make some ground up top behind those guys and pick a few of them off,” McIntosh recalled. “It was such a fast pace up there, it was really hard to see the cushion and I don’t feel like I was getting all the way up to it to build up speed.”

All the while, Seavey established his dominance from the pole position while Jacob Denney quickly advanced from fourth to second on the opening lap to snag the runner-up spot for the time being while Friday night Jefferson County winner Gavin Miller had already moved from sixth to third.

On the lap five restart following a turn one spin and stop by 24th place running Caiden Warren, Miller carved his way under Denney to take over second in turn two. At the same time, Seavey continuously increased his lead to more than 1.6 seconds as he blazed through traffic.

On the 23rd lap, 21st running Don Droud Jr. got pinched into the outside wall along the front straight away and flipped upside down before landing in turn one. Droud was okay and actually restarted at the tail of the field before ultimately finishing 19th.

It was at this point in which the sixth place running McIntosh took a decidedly different approach in order to shake things up and make things happen.

“There was a restart with, I think, 17 to go and I just knew I had to try something different,” McIntosh explained. “I think we were in sixth there and I just went to the bottom on the restart and it was actually really good. I hadn’t really run it before, but then I stayed committed to it when I started picking guys off.”

Denney found his way back to the second position on lap 28 following an exchange of sliders between himself and his KKM teammate, Miller. Once again, Seavey took advantage of the battles breaking out behind him to open up his lead to 1.7 seconds until Kale Drake (8th) spun around on the bottom of turn two and stopped, which necessitated a yellow.

Just prior to the yellow, McIntosh had snuck along the bottom amidst the lapped cars of Droud and Blake Spicer to overtake Miller for third. Once the field tightened up even further due to the caution, McIntosh had an inkling he was in good shape.

“Once I was in third, I knew we probably had a chance to get there,” McIntosh surmised. “I just had to stay committed to it and try to make as few mistakes as possible. I knew with five to go I wasn’t going anywhere and I just had to hit my marks.”

On the lap 35 restart, Seavey skidded across the top of the cushion in turns three and four while, reportedly, also believing he had heard a call for a yellow flag. Meanwhile, Denney slid through the middle to draw even with Seavey, which opened the door wide open for McIntosh to skate on by both drivers at the bottom while exiting turn four.

On the 36th circuit, Drake once again brought out the yellow after stopping in the second turn, which presented a four lap shootout for the win.

McIntosh feathered the bottom while Denney pounded the cushion in hot pursuit in the hunt for victory. Off the final corner, McIntosh had the field covered as he beat Denney to the line by a 0.363 second margin while Logan Seavey took third after leading a race-high 34 laps, Steven Snyder Jr. finished fourth and Gavin Miller rounded out the top-five.

Drake Edwards raced his way up +6 during the feature. The Peoria, Arizona native started 16th and finished 10th on his run to earn Rod End Supply Hard Charger honors.

On the final lap of the Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi-Feature, Blake Spicer lost the final transfer spot to Blaze Bennett. However, in turns three and four, Spicer (Marysville, Kansas) came roaring back on the bottom to retake the final spot and make his way into his first Midwest Midget Championship feature. That earned him Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night accolades.

Shannon McQueen picked up an extra $450 in addition to her $500 start money, pocketing a total of $950. The bonus was raised in memory of Thelma Bartels, a Fairbury, Nebraska native who was near and dear to the racing community at Jefferson County Speedway.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 12, 2025 – Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, Nebraska – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – Riverside Chevrolet Midwest Midget Championship Presented by Westin Packaged Meats & Schmidt’s Sanitation / Mid-America Midget Week

CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), 2. Kale Drake (#97K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 3. Trent Way (#86 CBI), 4. Gavin Miller (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 5. Kyle Jones (#27x Joyner), 6. Zack Merritt (#43m Oerter), 7. Blake Spicer (#4s Spicer). 1:51.003

K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Ethan Mitchell (#4m RMS), 2. Gunnar Setser (#43 Arnold), 3. Cannon McIntosh (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Corbin Rueschenberg (#26 Rueschenberg), 5. Logan Seavey (#57 Abacus), 6. Don Droud Jr. (#22T Burch), 7. Blaze Bennett (#10 Mason), 8. Brian Schwabauer (#9B Murphy). 1:51.311

USAC GEAR THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Brecken Reese (#00 Chandler), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (#14 4 Kings), 3. Jacob Denney (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Bradley Cox (#45 Cox), 5. Cale Coons (#85 Central), 6. Dylan Doyle (#37 Doyle), 7. Luke Icke (#2 Icke). 1:53.242

COOK OUT FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant (#87 CBI), 2. Drake Edwards (#83 CBI), 3. Steven Snyder Jr. (#4 RMS), 4. Mack Leopard (#86x CBI), 5. Shannon McQueen (#7 McQueen), 6. Caiden Warren (#12w Warren). NT

ALSO AT THE TRACK: Lance Bennett (#91 Mason) & Shaun Shapel (#84J Shapel)

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Don Droud Jr., 2. Zack Merritt, 3. Caiden Warren, 4. Blake Spicer, 5. Blaze Bennett, 6. Dylan Doyle, 7. Brian Schwabauer. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cannon McIntosh (5), 2. Jacob Denney (4), 3. Logan Seavey (1), 4. Steven Snyder Jr. (3), 5. Gavin Miller (6), 6. Kyle Jones (2), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 8. Justin Grant (9), 9. Hayden Reinbold (7), 10. Drake Edwards (16), 11. Corbin Rueschenberg (17), 12. Mack Leopard (12), 13. Gunnar Setser (14), 14. Ethan Mitchell (10), 15. Kale Drake (13), 16. Trent Way (18), 17. Zack Merritt (23), 18. Bradley Cox (20), 19. Don Droud Jr. (24), 20. Shannon McQueen (19), 21. Blake Spicer (22), 22. Caiden Warren (21), 23. Cale Coons (15), 24. Brecken Reese (8). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-34 Logan Seavey, Laps 35-40 Cannon McIntosh.

**Don Droud Jr. flipped on lap 23 of the feature.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Cannon McIntosh-910, 2-Justin Grant-907, 3-Jacob Denney-869, 4-Kale Drake-825, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-802, 6-Gavin Miller-789, 7-Logan Seavey-783, 8-Drake Edwards-764, 9-Steven Snyder Jr.-736, 10-Gunnar Setser-644.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-158, 2-Briggs Danner-95, 3-Kyle Cummins-86, 4-Gunnar Setser-82, 5-Justin Grant-78, 6-C.J. Leary-74, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-70, 8-Robert Ballou-66, 9-Logan Seavey-62, 10-Chase Stockon-57.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 29, 2025 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Steven Snyder Jr. (11.042)

Car IQ First Heat Winner: Hayden Reinbold

K1 RaceGear Second Heat Winner: Ethan Mitchell

USAC Gear Third Heat Winner: Brecken Reese

Cook Out Fourth Heat Winner: Justin Grant

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Don Droud Jr.

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Drake Edwards (16th to 10th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Blake Spicer