Tyler Kuxhouse Snaps Win Drought Topping Wisconsin WingLESS Larry Hillerud Memorial

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, July 12, 2025)–Tyler Kuxhouse of Antioch, IL snapped a feature win drought extending back to last fall scoring the AutoMeter powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints feature win of the 4th Annual Larry Hillerud Memorial Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Wilmot Raceway.

“We made a few adjustments after the heat win, but didn’t want to change too much although we weren’t sure how the track would change after it was reworked,” said a jubilant Kuxhouse in victory lane for the first time since September 19, 2024, when he won at Wilmot. “I kept trying to work past Adam(Taylor) who is tough, and finally made it stick. To win on this special night means a lot.”

Kenosha’s Bryce Andrews took the initial lead with Taylor, who posted quick time in Body Craft qualifying, powering in front on lap three.

A caution with nine laps erased what was beginning to be a sizeable advantage for Taylor.

Taylor and Kuxhouse wheeled side by side as the laps wound down. Finally, three laps from the finish, Kuxhouse took the lead and went on to score the win by 2 tenths of a second. Taylor came across second. Bristol’s Chris Klemko after starting 12th, picked up the Behling Race Equipment Hard Charger improving nine spots to take third on the final lap.

Andrews end up fourth. Watertown’s Greg Alt fifth.

Tim Cox of Park City, IL won the Fox Lake Harbor presents All Star Performance 1st Heat. Rusty Egan of Round Lake Heights, IL took the Game Day Men’s Health presents Behling Race Equipment 2nd Heat. Kuxhouse won the BR Motorsports presents King Race Products 3rd Heat.

Buddy Kofoid of Penngrove, CA took top honors in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Badger 40-Lap Feature.

Next up for the Wisconsin WingLESS is a trip to Plymouth(Wis.) Dirt Track on Saturday, July 26 joining the MSA 360 Sprints, Grand National Stock Cars and B-Modifieds.

The WingLESS return to Wilmot, the track where they began in 2015, on Saturday, August 2 with Winged 604 Sprints, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars.

Non Wing Crate Sprints

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[6]; 2. 8T-Adam Taylor[4]; 3. 70-Chris Klemko[12]; 4. 17-Bryce Andrews[2]; 5. 22-Greg Alt[3]; 6. 11Z-Jimmy Sivia[8]; 7. 14-Tim Cox[7]; 8. 50-Rusty Egan[10]; 9. 11-Austin Hansen[5]; 10. 29J-Ralph Johnson[9]; 11. 99J-Seth Johnson[16]; 12. 7D-Josh Davidson[13]; 13. 0-John Fahl[21]; 14. 38-Allen Hafford[11]; 15. 8D-Miles Doherty[15]; 16. 41-Dennis Spitz[17]; 17. 29OG-Tom Eller[18]; 18. 52-Craig Lager[20]; 19. 12-Shawn Swim[1]; 20. 4G-George Gaertner III[22]; 21. (DNF) 44J-Jordan Miklas[19]; 22. (DNF) 7S-Scott Uttech[14]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Tim Cox[2]; 2. 8T-Adam Taylor[4]; 3. 29J-Ralph Johnson[1]; 4. 70-Chris Klemko[6]; 5. 12-Shawn Swim[3]; 6. 99J-Seth Johnson[7]; 7. 44J-Jordan Miklas[5]; 8. (DNF) 4G-George Gaertner III[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Rusty Egan[1]; 2. 11Z-Jimmy Sivia[2]; 3. 11-Austin Hansen[3]; 4. 22-Greg Alt[4]; 5. 8D-Miles Doherty[5]; 6. 41-Dennis Spitz[7]; 7. 52-Craig Lager[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[3]; 2. 38-Allen Hafford[5]; 3. 17-Bryce Andrews[4]; 4. 7D-Josh Davidson[6]; 5. 7S-Scott Uttech[1]; 6. 29OG-Tom Eller[7]; 7. 0-John Fahl[2]

Qualifying: 1. 8T-Adam Taylor, 00:14.833[9]; 2. 22-Greg Alt, 00:14.859[7]; 3. 17-Bryce Andrews, 00:14.862[20]; 4. 12-Shawn Swim, 00:14.877[1]; 5. 11-Austin Hansen, 00:14.885[11]; 6. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse, 00:14.892[10]; 7. 14-Tim Cox, 00:14.963[3]; 8. 11Z-Jimmy Sivia, 00:14.974[14]; 9. 0-John Fahl, 00:15.021[19]; 10. 29J-Ralph Johnson, 00:15.044[4]; 11. 50-Rusty Egan, 00:15.069[17]; 12. 7S-Scott Uttech, 00:15.087[2]; 13. 44J-Jordan Miklas, 00:15.142[8]; 14. 8D-Miles Doherty, 00:15.147[12]; 15. 38-Allen Hafford, 00:15.205[16]; 16. 70-Chris Klemko, 00:15.259[6]; 17. 52-Craig Lager, 00:15.345[5]; 18. 7D-Josh Davidson, 00:15.393[13]; 19. 99J-Seth Johnson, 00:15.430[18]; 20. 41-Dennis Spitz, 00:15.440[21]; 21. 29OG-Tom Eller, 00:15.623[22]; 22. 4G-George Gaertner III, 00:16.920[15]