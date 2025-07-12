Brad Sweet wins in the Bluegrass state at Florence

Walton,Ky (July 11,2025)- Brad Sweet scored the 25 lap Kubota High Limit Racing feature win Friday night at Florence Speedway. Sweet was followed by Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel and Daison Pursley.
Kubota A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]; 5. 13-Daison Pursley[4]; 6. 26-Justin Peck[9]; 7. 19-Brent Marks[8]; 8. 5-Brenham Crouch[15]; 9. 9-Kasey Kahne[7]; 10. 88-Tanner Thorson[12]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch[6]; 12. 1-Nate Dussel[14]; 13. 27-Emerson Axsom[20]; 14. 7A-Will Armitage[22]; 15. 4-Zane DeVault[16]; 16. 51-Joel Myers Jr[17]; 17. 34-Sterling Cling[23]; 18. 9R-Chase Randall[19]; 19. 101-Kalib Henry[18]; 20. 14-Spencer Bayston[10]; 21. 51T-Scotty Thiel[13]; 22. 37-Bryce Norris[11]; 23. 5E-Bobby Elliott[24]; 24. 24D-Danny Sams III[21]
Winters Performance B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 9R-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 3. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]; 4. 7A-Will Armitage[1]; 5. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[10]; 8. 77-Geoff Dodge[7]; 9. A79-Brandon Wimmer[6]; 10. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[9]; 11. 78-Justin Clark[11]; 12. 33-Shane O’Banion[12]
FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 4. 13-Daison Pursley[5]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]; 6. 42-Sye Lynch[3]
TJ Forged Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Daison Pursley[1]; 2. 9-Kasey Kahne[2]; 3. 14-Spencer Bayston[3]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 5. 51T-Scotty Thiel[5]; 6. 4-Zane DeVault[9]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom[8]; 8. 9R-Chase Randall[6]; 9. 77-Geoff Dodge[7]; 10. W20-Greg Wilson[10]
DMI Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[3]; 3. 37-Bryce Norris[2]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[4]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[6]; 6. 51-Joel Myers Jr[7]; 7. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]; 8. 7A-Will Armitage[5]; 9. 5E-Bobby Elliott[9]; 10. 78-Justin Clark[10]
BR Motorsports Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 26-Justin Peck[2]; 3. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]; 4. 42-Sye Lynch[4]; 5. 5-Brenham Crouch[5]; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[6]; 7. 34-Sterling Cling[9]; 8. A79-Brandon Wimmer[7]; 9. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[8]; 10. 33-Shane O’Banion[10]
Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:13.532[4]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:13.629[24]; 3. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:13.667[12]; 4. 13-Daison Pursley, 00:13.679[7]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.741[10]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:13.802[19]; 7. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:13.806[5]; 8. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:13.817[2]; 9. 26-Justin Peck, 00:13.819[30]; 10. 14-Spencer Bayston, 00:13.820[17]; 11. 19-Brent Marks, 00:13.848[25]; 12. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:13.877[1]; 13. 51T-Scotty Thiel, 00:13.898[16]; 14. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:13.957[14]; 15. 5-Brenham Crouch, 00:13.991[13]; 16. 9R-Chase Randall, 00:14.023[6]; 17. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:14.039[26]; 18. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:14.051[15]; 19. 77-Geoff Dodge, 00:14.054[20]; 20. 51-Joel Myers Jr, 00:14.057[21]; 21. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 00:14.079[28]; 22. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:14.109[18]; 23. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:14.117[9]; 24. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 00:14.155[22]; 25. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:14.180[3]; 26. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:14.260[8]; 27. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:14.322[27]; 28. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:14.437[23]; 29. 78-Justin Clark, 00:14.467[29]; 30. 33-Shane O’Banion, 00:14.763[11]