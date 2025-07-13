Cap Henry earns 3rd straight 410 win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Cap Henry is ready to take on the stars of the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series when they come to Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction on Monday, July 14. The former Fremont track champion picked up his third straight win at “The Track That Action Built” on Crown Battery Night, Saturday, July 12.

Henry, who has eight total wins in 2025 led all 30 laps of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints to earn his 25th career victory at the track and the fourth of the year at Fremont. Henry, from Republic, Ohio, has seven podium finished at Fremont out of eight events in 2025.

Henry, who started fourth, won by over three seconds over Cole Duncan, Kalib Henry, Daison Pursley (from 16th) and Chris Andrews.

“I felt pretty good on the opening lap and saw everyone leave the bottom open and I saw how sticky it was and knew it was one of those one shot deals. I hate leading that long but Zack (Meyers) told me what to do under those cautions. The last five I kind of felt I was hanging and maybe a sitting duck. I tried to move around on the white flag lap. I’m proud of my guys. We changed engines this week getting ready for the big week we’ve got coming,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

It’s been a few years since Steve Rando visited Beaverdam Fleet Services Victory Lane at Fremont Speedway. The Lindsey, Ohio driver put on a dominating drive in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 30 Sprints to score his 12th career win at Fremont. Jimmy McGrath, Jamie Miller, Seth Schneider and Blayne Keckler from 16th rounded out the top five.

“We’ve been struggling a lot lately with this car and we’re finally figuring some things out. We got a second here last week,” said Rando beside his Bill Tool & Machine, Davis Fabricators, Wolf Pack Tree Service, Attitudes Hair Salon, Triple L. Logistics, Foster’s Auto Body, Pub 400, Gressman Powersports, Dynamic Coatings #19R.

Keith Sorg and Shawn Valenti battled side by side lap after lap in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature, swapping the lead multiple times. Sorg, a three time truck champion, held on for his first win of the season, stopping a six win streak for Valenti. It was Sorg’s ninth career win at Fremont and it came over Valenti, Jamie Miller, Kent Brewer and Steve Miller.

“It’s great to beat Shawn. It was fun and tiring,” said Sorg beside his Fremont Fence; M&L Excavating, Westend Tire, Great Lakes Garage Door backed #4S.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Monday, July 14 with the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series with Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu and Kyle Larson among the drivers scheduled to compete.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com

About Crown Battery – www.crownbattery.com

Located on Majestic Drive in Fremont, Crown Battery’s operating principle – “The Power Behind the Performance” – represents Crown Battery’s commitment to providing power to millions of people around the world – power that makes life easier, and raises standards of living, health and safety for the communities they serve. These values have driven Crown Battery for over 80 years and will continue to represent their strategy for long-term growth and sustainability.

Crown Battery has 14 sales and distribution offices throughout North America, over 600 employees and a network of authorized business partners, distributors and dealers throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asian-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand. Wherever industries need to start working, they turn to the dependable power of Crown Batteries. That’s why you will find Crown Batteries in heavy-duty equipment on and off highways all over the world.

Crown Batteries are powering the railroad industry, underground mining equipment, steel mills, renewable energy installations, recreational marine and automotive industries, aerial access equipment and more. Whether it’s floor care equipment at work in New York City or Tokyo,or an electric truck lift operating in Flint, Michigan, Crown Batteries can be found getting the work done right.

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, July 12, 2025

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 30 Laps | 00:20:52.461

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 11-Cole Duncan[3]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[5]; 4. 13-Daison Pursley[16]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]; 7. 4-Zane DeVault[11]; 8. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]; 9. 16-DJ Foos[9]; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[12]; 11. 09-Craig Mintz[17]; 12. 19-TJ Michael[15]; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[21]; 14. 22M-Dan McCarron[20]; 15. 75-Jerry Dahms[23]; 16. 51-Scott Thiel[1]; 17. 7N-Darin Naida[7]; 18. 35-Stuart Brubaker[13]; 19. 14-Sean Rayhall[8]; 20. 8T-Tanner Tecco[22]; 21. 10BR-Jason Blonde[14]; 22. X-Mike Keegan[19]; 23. (DNS) 28N-Trey Jacobs

Alex Burkett Australian Pursuit 8 Laps | 00:04:58.853

1. 51-Scott Thiel[1]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 3. 11-Cole Duncan[4]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[7]; 5. 101-Kalib Henry[8]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]; 7. 7N-Darin Naida[3]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall[5]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:13:30.000

1. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 2. 51-Scott Thiel[1]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault[6]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[9]; 5. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 6. 13-Daison Pursley[3]; 7. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]; 8. 28N-Trey Jacobs[5]; 9. 01-Bryan Sebetto[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:09:24.000

1. 7N-Darin Naida[2]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[6]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 6. 09-Craig Mintz[1]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:23.000

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 2. 11-Cole Duncan[3]; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]; 4. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 5. 10BR-Jason Blonde[5]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[7]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 8. (DNS) 6J-Jonah Aumend

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:00:42.000

1. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.873[13]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:13.039[19]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.056[2]; 4. 13-Daison Pursley, 00:13.084[4]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.165[16]; 6. 11-Cole Duncan, 00:13.200[21]; 7. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.253[7]; 8. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:13.285[6]; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:13.289[14]; 10. 51-Scott Thiel, 00:13.314[3]; 11. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:13.340[23]; 12. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.342[5]; 13. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.428[18]; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.439[15]; 15. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 00:13.483[11]; 16. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:13.536[22]; 17. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.617[20]; 18. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.637[25]; 19. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.682[10]; 20. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:13.775[9]; 21. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.776[17]; 22. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:13.963[1]; 23. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.771[24]; 24. 19-TJ Michael, 00:59.999[12]; 25. (DNS) 6J-Jonah Aumend, 00:59.999

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:20:05.803

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[3]; 3. 26M-Jamie Miller[6]; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[5]; 5. 4M-Blayne Keckler[16]; 6. 39M-DJ Foos[7]; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[2]; 8. 1W-Paul Weaver[8]; 9. 49I-John Ivy[9]; 10. 0-Bradley Bateson[14]; 11. 8K-Zach Kramer[15]; 12. 28-Shawn Valenti[10]; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[13]; 14. 13S-Drew Siferd[18]; 15. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]; 16. 78-Austin Black[12]; 17. 63-Randy Ruble[19]; 18. 13M-Kael Mowrer[20]; 19. 26-Lee Sommers[17]; 20. 3M-Logan Mongeau[11]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:19:42.750

1. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]; 2. 26-Lee Sommers[1]; 3. 13S-Drew Siferd[4]; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 5. 13M-Kael Mowrer[7]; 6. 55-Jim Leaser[2]; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]; 8. 18-Ben Watson[3]; 9. 1S-Keith Whaley[10]; 10. 11-Brayden Harrison[8]; 11. 14T-Tim Freeman[11]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:34.256

1. 26M-Jamie Miller[2]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[3]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 5. 78-Austin Black[1]; 6. 4M-Blayne Keckler[8]; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[7]; 8. 18-Ben Watson[6]; 9. 1S-Keith Whaley[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:12:18.151

1. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 3. 39M-DJ Foos[3]; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 6. 55-Jim Leaser[6]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[7]; 8. 11-Brayden Harrison[8]; 9. 14T-Tim Freeman[9]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:33.576

1. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[4]; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[6]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 6. 26-Lee Sommers[5]; 7. 13M-Kael Mowrer[7]; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:01:47.282

1. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.917[11]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.973[22]; 3. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:14.006[23]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:14.041[16]; 5. 39M-DJ Foos, 00:14.128[13]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.134[3]; 7. 26M-Jamie Miller, 00:14.237[8]; 8. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.260[25]; 9. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.313[20]; 10. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.318[17]; 11. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.352[10]; 12. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:14.373[6]; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.384[7]; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.393[2]; 15. 26-Lee Sommers, 00:14.438[18]; 16. 18-Ben Watson, 00:14.459[4]; 17. 55-Jim Leaser, 00:14.520[15]; 18. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.567[5]; 19. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.576[1]; 20. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.623[26]; 21. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 00:14.650[14]; 22. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.692[9]; 23. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.878[21]; 24. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:14.884[12]; 25. 1S-Keith Whaley, 00:15.213[24]; 26. 14T-Tim Freeman, 00:15.866[19]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:15:33.335

1. 4S-Keith Sorg[2]; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 3. P51-Jamie Miller[3]; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[6]; 5. 95-Steve Miller[1]; 6. 1M-Scott Milligan[7]; 7. 50D-Dan Hennig[5]; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[10]; 9. 20-Caleb Shearn[15]; 10. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[11]; 11. 28K-Jackson Keegan[12]; 12. 19H-Adam Heminger[14]; 13. 45-Collin Burns[17]; 14. 34-Todd Warnick[9]; 15. 7XP-Cyle Poole[16]; 16. 51-Dave Bankey[13]; 17. 9-Curt Inks[18]; 18. (DNS) 5-Zeth Sabo

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:36.754

1. 4S-Keith Sorg[2]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[1]; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 4. 50D-Dan Hennig[3]; 5. 17X-Dustin Keegan[5]; 6. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[6]; 7. 19H-Adam Heminger[7]; 8. 20-Caleb Shearn[8]; 9. 45-Collin Burns[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:37.575

1. P51-Jamie Miller[3]; 2. 5-Zeth Sabo[5]; 3. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 4. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 5. 34-Todd Warnick[2]; 6. 51-Dave Bankey[7]; 7. 28K-Jackson Keegan[6]; 8. 7XP-Cyle Poole[8]; 9. 9-Curt Inks[9]

Qualifying 1 3 Laps | 00:03:17.378

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.422[5]; 2. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.841[2]; 3. 50D-Dan Hennig, 00:18.014[1]; 4. P51-Jamie Miller, 00:18.033[18]; 5. 4S-Keith Sorg, 00:18.081[7]; 6. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.302[4]; 7. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:18.341[14]; 8. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.360[13]; 9. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:18.485[6]; 10. 5-Zeth Sabo, 00:18.586[3]; 11. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:18.921[8]; 12. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 00:19.066[10]; 13. 19H-Adam Heminger, 00:19.251[16]; 14. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:19.280[12]; 15. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:19.357[15]; 16. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:19.435[11]; 17. 45-Collin Burns, 00:20.175[17]; 18. 9-Curt Inks, 00:20.559[9]