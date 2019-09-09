Huge Week for Daryn Pittman and Roth Motorsports Culminates with Gold Cup Race of Champions Win

PETERSEN MEDIA- A busy week of racing out West started with Daryn Pittman picking up a win on Monday night in Elma, WA and ended with Pittman scoring his second career Gold Cup Race of Champions win on Saturday in Chico, CA.

“To win the biggest race in California for Dennis and Teresa Roth is pretty awesome,” Daryn Pittman said. “Great week for our team, to get two World of Outlaws wins is really good, and we will try and have another big week.”

After a frustrating end to Friday night, Pittman and team came out strong on Saturday as the Owasso, OK driver timed the Roth Enterprises/Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co./HR Livestock Transportation backed No. 83 machine in fourth fastest in time trials.

Picking up a win in his heat race, Pittman moved into the Dash where the one pill put him on the pole. Leading all six laps, Pittman looked to finish off his strong night by claiming his second Gold Cup crown, but still had 40 hard laps to get through.

On a racy surface, Pittman jumped out to an early lead as he paced the field. David Gravel would close on him, and actually used a restart to get by the leader only to see the caution negate his move.

When the action resumed, Pittman continued to flex his muscle as he led the way but behind him Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart were coming to life.

With Brad Sweet able to make a big for the lead, Pittman was able to counter the move and pull away. In traffic, things were getting interesting but a yellow with three laps to go would give DP open track.

Not to be denied on this night, Pittman was flawless as he picked up the win at The Gold Cup Race of Champions.

Back on Monday when the week started, Pittman would time in second fastest at Gray’s Harbor Raceway in Elma, WA before picking up a heat race win and a second place finish in the Dash.

Starting alongside Shane Stewart in the feature event, the Oklahoma natives jockeyed for the lead during the opening three laps before Pittman was able to clear him start to pull away.

Getting a little out of shape in turn two just prior to the race’s halfway point, Stewart would close back in but Pittman still kept the top spot.

With Stewart getting up next to Pittman, the caution would fly and give the leaders open track.

Another strong restart saw Pittman pull away, and behind him Carson Macedo would jump into second and chase after DP. A lap 19 caution saw Macedo and Pittman race side by side for the lead, but a patient Pittman would win out as he kept the lead and race to the victory.

“Monday night I told myself I wasn’t going to the inside and losing another one like I did a few months back,” Pittman said. “We were good, Carson Macedo did scare the crap out of me, but it worked out and felt really good to get back to Outlaw victory lane. Thanks again to Dennis and Teresa Roth for sticking with us and giving us the tools we need, and to my guys for working so hard for me.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co., HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium, Wicked Cushion, and Team Simpson for their support in 2019.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 62, Wins: 5, Top 5’s: 30, Top 10’s: 45

ON TAP: Daryn Pittman and Roth Motorsports will be at Placerville Speedway on Wednesday night.

