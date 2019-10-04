October Offers Two Dozen Live Streams for Speed Shift TV VIP Subscribers

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (Oct. 4, 2019) – While the season is slowing down across the country there is still plenty of live streams to watch throughout October via a VIP subscription through Speed Shift TV.

Two dozen events are currently scheduled beginning with a trio of races this Friday followed by four more on Saturday.

Friday’s action will showcase Championship Night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., along with the first night of a POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League doubleheader at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill., and the opening night for the Fall Classic at RPM Speedway in Hays, Kan.

The finale for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League weekend as well as the Fall Classic is Saturday. Additionally, the Tony Elliott Classic at Anderson Speedway in Anderson, Ind., and the 7th annual Adobe Cup at Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, Calif., will be broadcast that day.

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League races on Oct. 11 at Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, Ill.; on Oct. 12 at Southern Illinois Raceway in Marion, Ill.; and on Oct. 25-26 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., will be live streamed.

Additional events throughout the month include:

I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., hosts the Speedway Motors Cornhusker Classic on Oct. 11-12 and Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., showcases the Fall Nationals on those two nights as well.

The 8th annual Keystone RaceSaver Challenge is Oct. 12 at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. Additionally, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series invades Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, Calif., that evening for the Cotton Classic.

The Kokomo Klash VIII is Oct. 18-19 at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind.

Port Royal Speedway welcomes Open Wheel Madness 3 on Oct. 19.

Merced Speedway in Merced, Calif., hosts the John Fore Dirt Nationals on Oct. 25-26 and Marshalltown Speedway in Marshalltown, Iowa, features the 13 th annual World Nationals those nights as well.

VIP subscribers get access to all of these races for a low price. A VIP subscription is only $40 per month and encompasses nearly all live broadcasts as well as all On-Demand content. Most races offer single-day passes as well.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

MEDIA LINKS –

Website:http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpeedShiftTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpeedShiftTV/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SpeedShiftTV/

SPEED SHIFT TV –

Speed Shift TV is one of the leading motor sports marketing, production and live streaming providers in the industry, servicing more than 275 nights of racing per year across the globe to an audience nationwide and beyond.

Speed Shift TV is marketing-first brand and works alongside tracks and series to promote and add measurable value the series, venues, events, partners and drivers.