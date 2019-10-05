Titman Wins Season Opening Feature Saturday at Brisbane

Audeck Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, AU
Saturday October 5, 2019
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. 59-Kevin Titman, 11.811
2. 78-Andrew Corbet, 11.846
3. N56-Michael Saller, 11.913
4. 88-Ryan McNamara, 11.950
5. 43-Mitchell Gee, 11.955
6. 20-Glen Sutherland, 12.051
7. 17-Luke Oldfield, 12.108
8. 21-David Whell, 12.109
9. 14-Mark Pholi, 12.214
10. 42-Kristy Bonsey, 12.215
11. 28-Allan Woods, 12.219
12. 10-Adam Butler, 12.223
13. 51-Tim Farrell, 12.246
14. A1-Andrew Scheuerle, 12.276
15. Q56-Sean Rose, 12.310
16. NQ2-Andrew Baumber, 12.312
17. 7-Aaron Kelly, 12.341
18. 44-Dan Murray, 12.359
19. 23-Lachlan McHugh, 12.652
20. 94-Brett Minett, 12.731
21. 84-Steve Greer, 12.736
22. 16-Bryan Mann, 12.750
23. Q2-Brent Kratzmann, 12.805
24. 90-Anthony Lambert, 12.840
25. 34-Luke Dougherty, 12.895
26. 32-Mitch Gowland, 12.949
27. 73-Libby Ellis, 13.562
Heat Race #1:
1. 17-Luke Oldfield
2. 23-Lachlan McHugh
3. A1-Andrew Scheuerle
4. 59-Kevin Titman
5. 51-Tim Farrell
6. 20-Glen Sutherland
7. 94-Brett Minett
8. 32-Mitch Gowland
Heat Race #2:
1. 44-Dan Murray
2. Q56-Sean Rose
3. 10-Adam Butler
4. 21-David Whell
5. 43-Mitchell Gee
6. 78-Andrew Corbet
7. 84-Steve Greer
8. 90-Anthony Lambert
9. 73-Libby Ellis
Heat Race #3:
1. 7-Aaron Kelly
2. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
3. 88-Ryan McNamara
4. N56-Michael Saller
5. 28-Allan Woods
6. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
7. 16-Bryan Mann
8. 14-Mark Pholi
9. 42-Kristy Bonsey
Heat Race #4:
1. A1-Andrew Scheuerle
2. 59-Kevin Titman
3. 14-Mark Pholi
4. 20-Glen Sutherland
5. 43-Mitchell Gee
6. 23-Lachlan McHugh
7. 90-Anthony Lambert
8. 32-Mitch Gowland
DNF. 42-Kristy Bonsey
Heat Race #5:
1. 44-Dan Murray
2. 7-Aaron Kelly
3. N56-Michael Saller
4. 21-David Whell
5. 16-Bryan Mann
6. 78-Andrew Corbet
7. Q56-Sean Rose
8. 73-Libby Ellis
9. 94-Brett Minett
Heat Race #6:
1. 17-Luke Oldfield
2. 10-Adam Butler
3. 51-Tim Farrell
4. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
5. 28-Allan Woods
6. 88-Ryan McNamara
7. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
8. 84-Steve Greer
Dash:
1. 59-Kevin Titman
2. 17-Luke Oldfield
3. N56-Michael Saller
4. 88-Ryan McNamara
5. 43-Mitchell Gee
6. 20-Glen Sutherland
7. 78-Andrew Corbet
8. 21-David Whell
B-Main:
1. 23-Lachlan McHugh
2. 16-Bryan Mann
3. 51-Tim Farrell
4. 42-Kristy Bonsey
5. 94-Brett Minett
6. 32-Mitch Gowland
7. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
8. 73-Libby Ellis
9. 90-Anthony Lambert
10. 84-Steve Greer
11. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
12. Q56-Sean Rose
A-Main:
1. 59-Kevin Titman
2. A1-Andrew Scheuerle
3. 17-Luke Oldfield
4. 23-Lachlan McHugh
5. 43-Mitchell Gee
6. N56-Michael Saller
7. 44-Dan Murray
8. 20-Glen Sutherland
9. 14-Mark Pholi
10. 21-David Whell
11. 51-Tim Farrell
12. 94-Brett Minett
13. 42-Kristy Bonsey
14. 7-Aaron Kelly
15. 10-Adam Butler
16. 28-Allan Woods
17. 88-Ryan McNamara
18. 16-Bryan Mann
Wingless v6 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. 71-Dave Eggins, 15.019
2. 2-Rob Mazzer, 15.127
3. 80-Liam Atkinson, 15.376
4. 36-Michael Butcher, 15.423
5. Q82-Andrew Robinson, 15.432
6. 75-Timothy Harris, 15.495
7. 13-Ben Hull, 15.512
8. N82-Jacob Jolley, 15.521
9. 28-Paul Robinson, 15.560
10. 9-Tim Harris, 15.597
11. 66-John Slack, 15.624
12. 5-Dave Ellis, 15.626
13. 34-Mason Cattell, 15.748
14. 47-Lachlan Robertson, 15.765
15. 11-Rob Hamilton, 15.918
16. 60-Michael Lampard, 15.984
17. 7-Brady Baldwin, 16.033
18. 42-Shaun Knight, 16.095
19. 99-Nathan Jones, 16.150
20. 30-Shane Costello, 16.265
21. 77-Mick Reid, 16.298
22. 24-Dave Jobe, 16.398
23. 98-Dan Evans, 16.429
24. 37-Shane Thompson, 16.454
Heat Race #1:
1. 71-Dave Eggins
2. 5-Dave Ellis
3. Q82-Andrew Robinson
4. 75-Timothy Harris
5. N82-Jacob Jolley
6. 9-Tim Harris
7. 28-Paul Robinson
8. 60-Michael Lampard
9. 42-Shaun Knight
10. 98-Dan Evans
11. 7-Brady Baldwin
12. 30-Shane Costello
Heat Race #2:
1. 2-Rob Mazzer
2. 66-John Slack
3. 80-Liam Atkinson
4. 36-Michael Butcher
5. 34-Mason Cattell
6. 11-Rob Hamilton
7. 37-Shane Thompson
8. 47-Lachlan Robertson
9. 77-Mick Reid
10. 13-Ben Hull
11. 99-Nathan Jones
12. 24-Dave Jobe
Heat Race #3:
1. 36-Michael Butcher
2. Q82-Andrew Robinson
3. 37-Shane Thompson
4. 24-Dave Jobe
5. 99-Nathan Jones
6. 30-Shane Costello
7. 11-Rob Hamilton
8. 71-Dave Eggins
9. N82-Jacob Jolley
10. 75-Timothy Harris
11. 2-Rob Mazzer
Heat Race #4:
1. 28-Paul Robinson
2. 13-Ben Hull
3. 9-Tim Harris
4. 47-Lachlan Robertson
5. 34-Mason Cattell
6. 77-Mick Reid
7. 5-Dave Ellis
8. 66-John Slack
9. 7-Brady Baldwin
10. 60-Michael Lampard
11. 42-Shaun Knight
12. 98-Dan Evans
B-Main:
1. N82-Jacob Jolley
2. 99-Nathan Jones
3. 60-Michael Lampard
4. 98-Dan Evans
5. 42-Shaun Knight
6. 30-Shane Costello
DNF. 7-Brady Baldwin
A-Main:
1. 28-Paul Robinson
2. 36-Michael Butcher
3. Q82-Andrew Robinson
4. 66-John Slack
5. 71-Dave Eggins
6. 34-Mason Cattell
7. 47-Lachlan Robertson
8. 5-Dave Ellis
9. 13-Ben Hull
10. N82-Jacob Jolley
11. 24-Dave Jobe
12. 60-Michael Lampard
13. 99-Nathan Jones
14. 77-Mick Reid
15. 42-Shaun Knight
16. 98-Dan Evans
17. 30-Shane Costello
18. 75-Timothy Harris
19. 9-Tim Harris
Midget Cars
Qualifying:
1. 97-Kaidon Brown, 13.289
2. 99-Brock Dean, 13.339
3. 6-Darren Vine, 13.444
4. 89-Rusty Whittaker, 13.475
5. 80-Scott Doyle, 13.761
6. 77-Bodie Smith, 13.836
7. 41-Glenn Wright, 13.891
8. 23-Zac MacDonald, 14.063
9. 3-Cal Whatmore, 14.174
10. 37-Lachy Paulger, 14.303
11. 81-Brad Dawson, 14.307
12. 16-Matt O’Neil, 14.418
13. 66-Barry Gibbes, 14.444
14. 34-Mitchell Rooke, 14.454
15. 45-Tom Clauss, 14.574
16. 82-Graeme Flynn, 15.149
17. 5-Audie Malt, 15.313
18. 94-Jason McDowell, 15.349
19. 95-Gavin McDowell, 15.881
Heat Race #1:
1. 97-Kaidon Brown
2. 3-Cal Whatmore
3. 80-Scott Doyle
4. 41-Glenn Wright
5. 16-Matt O’Neil
6. 45-Tom Clauss
7. 66-Barry Gibbes
8. 81-Brad Dawson
9. 6-Darren Vine
10. 95-Gavin McDowell
Heat Race #2:
1. 89-Rusty Whittaker
2. 99-Brock Dean
3. 23-Zac MacDonald
4. 34-Mitchell Rooke
5. 37-Lachy Paulger
6. 77-Bodie Smith
Heat Race #3:
1. 89-Rusty Whittaker
2. 97-Kaidon Brown
3. 81-Brad Dawson
4. 34-Mitchell Rooke
5. 3-Cal Whatmore
6. 16-Matt O’Neil
7. 23-Zac MacDonald
8. 5-Audie Malt
9. 82-Graeme Flynn
Heat Race #4:
1. 41-Glenn Wright
2. 6-Darren Vine
3. 45-Tom Clauss
4. 80-Scott Doyle
5. 77-Bodie Smith
6. 66-Barry Gibbes
7. 37-Lachy Paulger
DNF. 95-Gavin McDowell
DNF. 99-Brock Dean
Feature:
1. 41-Glenn Wright
2. 3-Cal Whatmore
3. 99-Brock Dean
4. 34-Mitchell Rooke
5. 23-Zac MacDonald
6. 89-Rusty Whittaker
7. 6-Darren Vine
8. 5-Audie Malt
9. 45-Tom Clauss
10. 37-Lachy Paulger
11. 81-Brad Dawson
12. 80-Scott Doyle
13. 77-Bodie Smith
14. 16-Matt O’Neil
15. 66-Barry Gibbes
16. 82-Graeme Flynn
17. 97-Kaidon Brown
18. 95-Gavin McDowell