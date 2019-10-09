Hahn And Hafertepe Carry Championship Battle Into Creek County Speedway Fall Fling

Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (October 7, 2019) Kicking off the final run for the 2019 National Tour Title with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the series heads for Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla. on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 for the 4th annual John Christner Trucking Fall Fling presented by James Hodge Ford.

Looking to mark off two of the final six nights that make up the 2019 National Tour schedule, the chase for the season-ending $50,000 prize is still hotly contested as Blake Hahn and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. head into the weekend separated by 20 markers with Hahn leading the way.

Comparing the two driver’s performance in the John Christner Trucking Fall Fling presented by James Hodge Ford, in three nights of a scheduled six since 2016 Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has the statistical advantage with a podium finish in every A-Feature contested. Of those, finishes in 2016 and 2018 were at the top of the podium. Struggling in the Fall Fling a little bit, Hahn has a DNQ as well as a pair of top tens at the Fall Fling.

With Hahn looking at a must-win situation to hold off the reigning three-time National Tour Champion, the Sapulpa, Okla. native seems ready for the challenge.

Carrying a wave of momentum into this weekend, Hahn’s last two outings have seen three wins in five starts, including prelim and championship victories in the Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway in September as well as his second straight victory in the ASCS Mid-South sanctioned COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire at I-30 Speedway this past weekend.

While the focus is on the top of the point standings, a quick look through the top ten reveals several close battles.

Separated by six points, Matt Covington is on the heels of Roger Crockett for third with Scott Bogucki only 50 points away from Covington. Building momentum into the weekend with a pair of Short Track National podium finishes, John Carney II looks to claw his way back into the top five only 34 markers back from Bogucki.

Looking at the battle for seventh, Robbie Price has the position but is only six markers ahead of Harli White with Jordon Mallett closing that gap as well with a 79-point deficit to make up on the No. 17w. Trying to climb back into the top ten, Alex Hill has her sights set on Tucker Doughty who holds the spot by only 17 points.

Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 open at 5:30 P.M. followed by Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Friday’s show with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will offer up $3,000 to win, $400 to start with Saturday upping the bounty to $4,000 to win, $400 to start.

October 11, admission is $20 for adults, $6 for youth 11-14, and free for kids 10 and under. October 12, admission is $25 for adults, $6 for youth 11-14, and free for kids 10 and under. Pit Passes are $40 per night.

The weekend will also include the USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 693-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777. The track can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway and Twitter @CreekSpeedway.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: John Christner Trucking Fall Fling presented by James Hodge Ford

When: Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12

Where: Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Mufflers: ASCS Muffler Required

RACEceiver Frequency: 454.000Mhz

Times: Both Nights Subject to change

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Contact Information: Creek County Speedway

Address: 18450 West Hwy. 66 (Between Sapulpa and Kellyville)

Phone: (918) 693-7223

Website: http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/creekspeedway

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 3,790; 2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,770; 3. Roger Crockett 3,504; 4. Matt Covington 3,498; 5. Scott Bogucki 3,448; 6. John Carney II 3,414; 7. Robbie Price 3,188; 8. Harli White 3,182; 9. Jordon Mallett 3,103; 10. Tucker Doughty 2,852; 11. Alex Hill 2,835; 12. Seth Bergman 1,487; 13. Jamie Ball 1,163; 14. Dylan Westbrook 1,017; 15. Paul Nienhiser 892;