Allstar Performance Event List: October 26-27, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 25-26, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance.

Friday October 25, 2019

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown

Saturday October 26, 2019

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Howl-O-Week Bash

Baypark Speedway – Mount Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Latrobe Speedway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Latrobe Speedway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Gold Fever Sprint Spooktacular

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Gold Fever Sprint Spooktacular

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Gold Fever Sprint Spooktacular

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown

Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

Siskiyou Golden speedway – Yerka, CA – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Old School Format

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Series

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series