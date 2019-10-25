Allstar Performance Event List: October 26-27, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 25-26, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday October 25, 2019
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown
Saturday October 26, 2019
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Howl-O-Week Bash
Baypark Speedway – Mount Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Latrobe Speedway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Latrobe Speedway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Gold Fever Sprint Spooktacular
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Gold Fever Sprint Spooktacular
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Gold Fever Sprint Spooktacular
New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Nittany Showdown
Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series
Siskiyou Golden speedway – Yerka, CA – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Old School Format
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Series
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series