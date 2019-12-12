Sam McGhee Motorsports Hires Zeb Wise to Run Full Time with All Star Circuit of Champions in 2020

From McGhee Motorsports

Indianapolis, IN (December 12, 2019) – Sam McGhee Motorsports today announced that Zeb Wise will pilot the #11 410 winged sprint car during full time competition and chase the national points fund and rookie of the year honors with the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2020.

The team will utilize Maxim chassis and Fisher Racing engines during the 2020 All Star campaign. Sam McGhee and Derek Miller will be turning the wrenches on the car for Mike and Kathy McGhee.

Wise made his first 410 winged sprint car starts with Sam McGhee Motorsports at Jacksonville Speedway with the MOWA sprints on October 4th and 5th. Zeb hard charged to 6th from 20th on night and secured his first time five finish with a 5th place on night 2.

The following weekend the team headed to Ohio for the FastOnDirt season finale at Waynesfield Raceway Park where Zeb finished 6th before heading to southwest Indiana to race for the first time with the World of Outlaws. On his rookie night with the Outlaws, Zeb qualified for the feature where he started 20th and finished 14th. Sam McGhee Motorsports and Zeb competed with the World of Outlaws three more times thru November at Port Royal Speedway and two events at the World Finals at the Charlotte Dirt Track.

Sam McGhee Motorsports finished their second full time season with the All Star Circuit of Champions. With driver, Dale Blaney, the duo secured a runner up finish in the owner’s and driver’s championships. In 2018, the team finished seventh in the owner’s points utilizing a stable of drivers, including Max McGhee and Ryan Smith.

“We just finished our second full time season with the All Stars and have gained some really valuable knowledge with Ryan (Smith) and Dale (Blaney) in the car the past two years. I am really proud of what we have accomplished together”, said Sam McGhee. “We opened a new chapter this fall with Zeb and we are really excited about his talent and his enthusiasm about running a 410 winged car. Our families have known each other for a long time and we’re all excited about next year.”

Zeb Wise, who just completed his third season competing in the USAC National Midget Series with Clauson-Marshall Racing, is credited with being the youngest driver ever to win a USAC National Midget event. Wise finished fifth in the national points standings and found victory lane three times in 2019, including the BC39 event at the prestigious Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“First off, I want to thank Tim Clauson and Richard and Jennifer Marshall for giving me an opportunity at CMR. Bryan will always be my hero and it is was an honor to drive the 39BC midget,” said Zeb Wise. “Earlier this year I had an opportunity to get my feet wet with Baughman Motorsports at Knoxville Raceway. I have always had a dream to run winged cars and I am beyond excited about next year. Thank you to the McGhee family for this opportunity. The All Stars are so competitive week in and week out. I know there will be a steep learning curve, but I’m up for the challenge. I also want to thank my mom and dad for their continued support of my racing career. I couldn’t do this without them.”

McGhee Motorsports is no stranger to USAC competition; in 2017 the team finished second in its chase for the USAC National Sprint Car title. In the last two years of competition with the All Stars, McGhee Motorsports has found victory lane five times: twice with Ryan Smith in 2018 and three times earlier this year with Dale Blaney.

The 2020 All Star points battle begins at Attica Raceway Park for a two day show on April 10th and 11th.

Article Credit: McGhee Motorsports

Sam McGhee Motorsports

Car Owners: Mike & Kathy McGhee

Driver: Zeb Wise

Crew Chief: Sam McGhee

Mechanic: Derek Miller

Chassis: Maxim

Engine: Fisher Racing Engines