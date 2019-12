2020 AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car Schedule Released

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (December 12, 2019) – A 16 race AmeriFlex / OCRS schedule at nine tracks across four states has been inked for the 2020 season.

The season will open with the first of two visits to Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas on March 20. Monarch will host a second event on September 12.

Two dates have been booked at the Tulsa Raceway Park Dirt Track that is under construction. Tulsa Raceway will host the AmeriFlex / OCRS sprinters on April 24 and again on July 3.

Three races have been booked at Salina Highbanks Speedway, two at Caney Valley Speedway, two at Monett Motor Speedway while Nevada Speedway, Humboldt Speedway, 81 Speedway, Enid Speedway, and Creek County Speedway will host single events.

The schedule is subject to change as additional dates may be added.

Ameri-Flex / OCRS 2020 Schedule of Events

Note: Schedule subject to change

March 20 – Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, Texas

April 24 – Tulsa Raceway Park – Tulsa, Okla.

April 25 – Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, Mo.

May 8 – Creek County Speedway – Kellyville, Okla.

May 9 – Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, Okla.

May 23 – Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, Kans.

June 6 – Nevada Speedway – Nevada, Mo.

June 12 – Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, Kans.

June 13 – 81 Speedway – Park City, Kans.

June 27 – Enid Speedway – Enid, Okla.

July 3 – Tulsa Raceway Park – Tulsa, Okla.

July 4 – Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, Mo.

July 18 – Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, Okla.

July 25 – Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, Kans.

September 12 – Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, Texas

September 26 – Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, Okla.