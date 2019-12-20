Photo Gallery: 2019 Gateway Dirt Nationals Thursday Night Program Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Ryan Newman (#6) racing with Tyler Courtney (#7) at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Newman (#6) racing with Tyler Courtney (#7) at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull (#7x) racing with Justin Grant (#4) for the lead at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Christopher Bell (#84) and Blake Hahn (#52) racing for position Thursday at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Anton Hernandez (#19), Tim Crawley (#117), and Ace McCarthy (#28) racing for position on Thursday at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Sam Johnson goes for a tumble at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull (#7x) racing with Justin Grant (#4) for the lead at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull (#7x) racing with Justin Grant (#4) for the lead at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull with his race team in victory lane after his opening night victory at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull after winning the opening night of the 2019 Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull with his race team in victory lane after his opening night victory at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Special Paint Scheme Gallery from the 2013 Knoxville Nationals Photos From the SOD Opener at Crystal Motor Speedway Fog Dims Eldora Program, Double Features Saturday Sweet Sensation in Friday’s Short Track Nationals Qualifier! Hafertepe Takes First Lucas Oil ASCS Win in STN Opener! Gateway Dirt NationalsPhoto Gallery