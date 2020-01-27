TRAIL-WAY SPEEDWAY RELEASES 48TH SEASON SCHEDULE

By Kalida Landis

Hanover, Pa. (1/26/20): Set to enter a new season, speedway owners Barry, Brad, and Perry Hostetter finalized and released their schedule of events for Trail-Way Speedway’s upcoming 48th season of competition.

Going into the 17th consecutive year as Trail-Way’s headlining division, the Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic 358 Sprint Cars return with 16 scheduled events, highlighted by the August 7, Harvest Chapel Thunder & Lightning Classic and the August 28, Trone Outdoor 358 Sprint Car Championship.

The 270 and 600 Winged Micro Sprints return in 2020 with 13 scheduled races apiece. The Micro’s season at Trail-Way will culminate with the 31st Annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial/National Open, Saturday, September 19. The Central PA Legends will join the Micro Sprints.

Stock car fanatics will get their fix in 2020, as Trail-Way has 22 Limited Stock races and 14 Street Stock events. A stock car lover’s delight, the 22nd Annual Thunder on the Farm, is scheduled for Saturday, October 3. Classes featured will be the Street Stocks, Limited Stocks, Scramble Cars, Classic Cars and a 100-lap Enduro finale.

The speedway’s lone 410 Sprint Car event, the 4th Annual Armin Hostetter Memorial, will be held Sunday, August 2, with a rain date planned for Sunday, August 30. The Central PA Legends join the program, which starts at 7:00 p.m.

For the first time, the ULMS Super Late Models will rip around the famed 1/3 mile oval on the farm, as Trail-Way honors the life of Junior Eckert, with the Inaugural Junior Eckert Memorial, presented by Viper Motorsports, Friday, July 24. Street Stocks and Limited Stocks will be on hand for the event.

The Marysville Motorcars Super Sportsman Series makes a stop at Trail-Way Speedway, Friday, August 14. The Wingless Sportsman Series returns to Trail-Way for two events: June 26 and September 4. Also receiving two events in 2020, the PA Sprint Series (305 Sprint Cars) head to Trail-Way May 29 and July 17.

Two Junk Car events highlight the 2020 schedule. The first will be Saturday, July 4, and the speedway’s fan-favorite, Halloween Havoc, is Saturday, October 24.

Due to an impressive turnout in 2019, the Scramble Cars received five scheduled races. The Enduro cars, which run under the same rules package, will have two 60-lap events and a year-ending 100-lap finale.

AMA Short Track returns to Trail-Way with two events planned for the 2020 season. The first is the AMA Vintage National Short Track sponsored by Hannum’s Harley Davidson, on Saturday, May 2. The second event is the 8th Annual Armin Hostetter Classic, held Saturday, June 6.

The 2020 season fires off with an Open Practice, Sunday, March 29. Gates open at Noon with practice running from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Three additional practice events were added to the 2020 schedule. Those dates (all Tuesday’s) are: June 16, August 4, and September 15. Gates for these events will open at 5:00 p.m., with practice beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Opening Day 2020 is slated for Saturday, April 4, and features the 270 & 600 Micro Sprints, Central PA Legends and the Wicked Cushion PA Micro Midgets.