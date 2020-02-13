Carson McCarl First to the Green Flag in Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, February 12, 2020 – Altoona, Iowa’s Carson McCarl is the first driver in the running for the popular Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship fundraiser benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum! Drivers planning on competing at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa in the August 360 or 410 Knoxville Nationals are eligible. The drivers/teams who raise the most funds to help pay for the construction of the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower for the non-profit museum through memberships or donations will again be rewarded cash bonuses.

In addition to the $20,000 first place prize for the driver/team raising the most funds for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, Richard and Jennifer Marshall, of Priority Aviation, will be awarding the second place earner $10,000 and the third place earner $5,000!

Last year’s winner was Lance Dewease, while Carson McCarl finished second. The program brought in over $60,000 last year for the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.

All that sprint car teams and fans need to do is have their prospective members or donors visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, or contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. If ordering online, specify your driver or race team in the “Notes” section on the final page.

The driver or team with the highest amount of donations returned to the museum before July 31, at 6 p.m., will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding. Second will be awarded $10,000 and third, $5,000. Memberships start at only $25 per year, but any donation amount will be accepted. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship please call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

