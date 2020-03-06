Shamrock Classic Entry List Reaches 45

From Richie Murray

DUQUOIN, IL (March 5, 2020) – The field for this Saturday’s Shamrock Classic has risen to 45 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget drivers set for battle on March 7 at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin.

The 5th annual event includes two past Shamrock Classic winners in Justin Grant (2017) and reigning victor Cannon McIntosh (2019). Grant (Ione, Calif.), the 2017 “Shamrock” winner, will pilot a car for RAMS Racing with whom he captured victory one year ago during the Indiana Midget Week round at Gas City I-69 Speedway.

Meanwhile, McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) will compete as one of four entries from the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports team alongside five-time series winner Zeb Wise (Angola, Ind.) and standout Rookie of the Year contenders Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) and Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.).

Each of this year’s two USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature winners are entered for the Shamrock Classic. Hayward Motorsports will field drivers Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) and Gage Rucker (Bellflower, Mo.). Thorson, the 2016 USAC National Midget champion, was victorious in the 2020 season opener at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. in early February.

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) leads the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget standings entering the event following a victory on the second night of the Winter Dirt Games in Ocala on February 8. The 2016 USAC Silver Crown and 2017 National Sprint Car champ took 9th in his first career Shamrock Classic start a year ago.

Reigning series champ Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.), a 7th place finisher in last year’s event after starting 21st, is entered. He is also a past victor in USAC Midget competition at the 1/6-mile indoor dirt oval, capturing the non-points special event Junior Knepper 55 in December of 2016.

Petry Motorsports has filed Shamrock Classic entries for Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.), who scored the team’s first two triumphs with the series in 2019 at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway and Arizona Speedway. He’ll be joined by 2017 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year and 2019 USAC National Most Improved Driver Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, Calif.).

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.), the 2014 and 2016 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion, is undefeated thus far in USAC National features in 2020, sweeping both nights in a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. in mid-February. He’s one of just two drivers to have started in the feature event of all four previous editions of the Shamrock Classic with 4th place finishes in both 2016 and 2017 serving as his best. He also took 14th in 2018 and 18th in his most recent start in 2019.

Collinsville, Oklahoma’s Tyler Thomas, a winner in both USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and National Midget competition during his career, will drive his familiar No. 91T, entered by Brian Thomas.

Andrew Layser (Collegeville, Pa.), the 2019 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie of the Year, comes into the event off his best career series result of 3rd in Ocala and finished 8th in his Shamrock debut in 2019. Tyler Nelson (Olathe, Kans.), a USAC Regional Midget winner at Gas City (Ind.) I-69 Speedway in 2019 and a Shamrock Classic starter in 2018 is entered and will be joined by last year’s USAC Western States Midget titlist Robert Dalby (Anaheim, Calif.), five-time USAC Western States Midget champion Ronnie Gardner (Corona, Calif.) and 2017 USAC Gulf Coast Midget champ Kyle Jones, all of whom are vying their first Shamrock Classic starts.

Chris Urish (Elkhart, Ill.) was victorious in dramatic fashion at the adjacent Magic Mile of the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in 2013, capturing his lone career USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series triumph during the Ted Horn 100 in 2013.

A slightly different format will greet competitors at the Shamrock Classic. No qualifying will be held and officials will set heat race lineups with a “draft,” similar to that used previously at Du Quoin’s “Junior Knepper 55” in 2018 and the 2019 “BC39” at the IMS Dirt Track.

Winged micro-sprints will complete their program on Saturday after competing in preliminary events on Friday night, March 6th. Micros will complete the majority of their program on Friday night, starting at 6:30pm Central and culminating with dashes to set up Saturday’s events. Only last chance races and the feature will be mixed into a full program for the National Midget Series, which will feature a passing-points format with both heat races and qualifying races.

The Shamrock Classic features appearance points only for competitors chasing the NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship, so all eyes will be on the top prize, elevated to $5,000 for the fifth annual event thanks to event sponsors DM Machine, WWT Raceway, and Fast Lane Racing Apparel.

Fans and competitors alike are invited to join the fun on Friday night at the St. Nicholas Brewing Company in Du Quoin for food and drink specials after a night of micro-sprint racing. Midget teams are also welcome to unload and park on Friday night. Gates open on Friday at 4pm Central with cars on track at 6:30pm. Grandstand tickets for Friday are just five dollars, with pit passes at $25.

Shamrock Classic tickets are on sale at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2020-usac-shamrock-classic with reserved seats at $25, while general admission tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up. Children’s general admission tickets (Age 6-12) are $10. Kids 5 and under are free. Pit passes for Saturday are $35, and those attending both days can purchase pit passes for $55. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the door both days.

Doors open on Saturday at 1pm Central to prepare for hot laps starting at 4pm. More information can be found at http://www.ShamrockClassicDuQuoin.com.

——————————-

SHAMROCK CLASSIC MIDGET ENTRY LIST

08 TREY ROBB/Newcastle, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

1T THOMAS CHANDLER/Festus, MO (Thomas Chandler)

3 MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY (Jim Neuman)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

4 ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA (Robert Dalby Motorsports)

4A JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RAMS Racing)

5 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Petry Motorsports)

5o ANTHONY NICHOLSON/Millington, TN (Hagar-Proctor Racing)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

7m RONNIE GARDNER/Corona, CA (Iron Dome/Moonshine Motorsports)

7R KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Iron Dome/Moonshine Motorsports)

9 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

9JR DEREK HAGAR/Marion, AR (Hagar Proctor Racing)

10A MICHAEL KLEIN/Elsmere, KY (MWR Technology)

11m KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Martin’s Motorsports)

13 AUSTIN YARBROUGH/Myrtle Beach, SC (McGee Racing)

19 TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Hayward Motorsports)

19G GAGE RUCKER/Bellflower, MO (Hayward Motorsports)

21H BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Kelly Hinck)

28 ACE MCCARTHY/Tahlequah, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

31 DAVID BUDRES/Beloit, WI (Manic Racing)

35 TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Petry Motorsports)

35T TYLER ROBBINS/Collinsville, IL (Tyler Robbins)

39 KYLE MAY/New Palestine, IN (Wayne May)

39BC COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

41 OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (Dan & Shellie Akard)

52F LOGAN FAUCON/Springfield, IL (Tom Casson)

53 SEAN ROBBINS/Collinsville, IL (Sean Robbins)

54G TREY GROPP/Lincoln, NE (Mounce Motorsports)

56AP RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Travis Young)

57D AIDEN PURDUE/Clinton, IL (McCreery Motorsports)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71 ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71B ROBERT BELL/Colfax, IA (Robert Bell)

71K CANNON MCINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

72 SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO (Sam Johnson)

77 DONNIE GENTRY/Henderson, KY (Wayne Simmons)

77u CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Tom Casson)

82 ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

88 TYLER NELSON/Olathe, KS (Tyler Nelson)

89 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

91 ANDY BISHOP/Harrisburg, IL (Jack Harris Racing)

91T TYLER THOMAS/Collinsville, OK (Brian Thomas)

91x CRAIG OAKES/Marshall, TX (Mounce Motorsports)

95 CHRIS ANDREWS/Tulsa, OK (Miller Racing)

——————————-

SHAMROCK CLASSIC MICRO SPRINT ENTRY LIST

0c ANDREW COCKMAN/South Bend, IN (Len Cockman Pottery)

1 KORTLAND STEPHENS/Benton, AR (Kortland Stephens)

x1 CHAD DeSPAIN/Millersville, MO (Chad DeSpain)

3J JORDAN HOWELL/Columbia, MO (Jordan Howell)

4E MARIAH EDE/Fresno, CA (Speedshack)

5 AUSTIN HAWKINS/Bridgeport, IL (Austin Hawkins)

5 ZACH BODEN/Cambridge, WI (Boden Racing)

5T RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Ryan Timms)

7 TBA/TBA (Daniel Robinson)

7 RANDY REIN/Cedarburg, WI (Andy Rein)

8B MICKEY BULLOCK/Wadesville, IN (Bailey Chassis)

8W BREANNA WIRTH/Waterloo, IL (David Wirth)

10 DEVAN MYERS/Bringhurst, IN (Competitive Performance)

11 ALEX MIDKIFF/Belleville, IL (Alex Midkiff)

11 LAYDON PEARSON/Newcastle, OK (Trey Robb)

T11 BRAD THOMPSON/Crawfordsville, IN (Brad Thompson)

12 DAVE COUCH/Fredericktown, MO (Dave Couch)

12 CORBIN GURLEY/Hebron, IN (CGR)

12 JOSH JAMES/Logansport, IN (Josh James)

12 TREY ROBB/Newcastle, OK (Trey Robb)

12G GAGE ROBB/Newcastle, OK (Trey Robb)

12s ADYN SCHMIDT/Haubstadt, IN (Bailey Chassis)

13p CHASE PORTER/St Joseph, MO (Chase Porter)

18 STEVE FINN/Collinsville, IL (Steve Finn)

18 MICHAEL BRUMMITT/Mt. Zion, IL (Michael Brummitt)

21H BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Kelly Hinck)

21J KAMERON KEY/Warrensburg, MO (Kelly Hinck)

21L DYLAN KADOUS/Topeka, KS (Kelly Hinck)

26MB PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Next Level Metal)

27 DEVIN FEGER/East Peoria, IL (Devin Feger)

27H ZACH HUBBARD/Benton, IL (Zach Hubbard)

32 TBA/TBA (Bailey Chassis)

33w RECE WOMMACK/Falkner, MS (Rece Wommack)

37 AYDEN GATEWOOD/Caruthersville (Ayden Gatewood)

42 EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin IN (Emerson Axsom)

44 BRANIGAN ROARK/Columbia, MO (Branigan Roark)

51B JOE B. MILLER/Millersville, MO (Speedshack)

65E CHAD ELLIOTT/Cottage Hills, IL (Chad Elliott)

69 BLAKE LAMB/Warsaw, IN (Blake Lamb)

71 JAKE CHEATHAM/Bethalto, IL (Doug Cheatham)

73 TBA/TBA (Bailey Chassis)

76 JAMES KOENIGSTEIN/New Athens, IL (GKJ Racing)

82H HUNTER PRUITT/Washington, MO (Hunter Pruitt)

83 GARETT GOODWIN/Three Oaks, MI (Garett Goodwin)

88 B.J. GATEWOOD/Caruthersville, MO (B.J. Gatewood)

91A TYLER FITZPATRICK/Middleville, MI (After Hours Racing)

91L ALEXIS ADGATE/Middleville, MI (After Hours Racing)

91m CHRIS COCHRAN/McLoud, OK (Joe Mooney Racing)

94 JORDAN CLARY/Edwardsville, IL (Jordan Clary)

95J JOSH FISHER/Fenton, MO (Josh Fisher)

96 ALEX BURGENER/Marion, IL (Alex Burgener)

97 SCOTTY MILAN/Fort Collins, CO (Speedshack)

99 ALEC LONG/Mount Vernon, IL (Dale Greene)

99 GUNNER BOWDEN/Muskogee, OK (Gunner Bowden)

101 TOBIAS MIDKIFF/Belleville, IL (Tobias Midkiff)