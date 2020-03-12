Placerville season passes available

From Gary Thomas

As we approach opening night make sure to purchase your Placerville Speedway season pass, which includes a reserved seat and features an extensive savings as opposed to purchasing each week! A season ticket is good for 23 total events, excluding the El Dorado County Fair, Monster Trucks and the Hangtown 100. An adult season pass can be purchased for $330 or with a parking pass for $445. When breaking down the season pass savings, you can take in the action for under $15 a night. Passes are also available for seniors, military, juniors and children. Season passes are available at https://www.placervillespeedway.com/store