Dietrich Attempting Knoxville/Selinsgrove Double This Weekend

From Fully Injected Motorsports

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (May 4, 2020) – In an attempt to win in Iowa and Pennsylvania in the same weekend, Danny Dietrich and Gary Kauffman Racing will activate the month of May in a big way, first joining the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at Knoxville Raceway on Friday, May 8, followed by the ‘Posse Unleashed’ program at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, May 9.

‘Double-D’ fans should not be surprised by the team’s plan to complete the near-2000 mile round trip, as it has been done before.

“This is no issue,” Dietrich said of the weekend plan, driver of the Gary Kauffman Racing/Weikert’s Livestock/Sandoe’s Fruit Market/Pace Performance/Big Cove Whitetail Trophy Hunts/Drop Of Ink Tattoo/Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC/Self Made/No. 48 sprint car. “We raced at Port Royal on a Saturday and made it to Knoxville for the Capi Classic the next night, so this won’t be much different. We just want to race, so we’ll do whatever it takes to make that happen. There are a lot of people who help make this possible. Our partners deserve to be seen. This is the only way to make that happen.”

The weekend carries a $14,000 potential for the 2020 Lincoln Speedway Icebreaker winner, as the World of Outlaws program at Knoxville Raceway awards a $10,000 top prize and Selinsgrove’s ‘Posse Unleashed’ awards $4,000. Although no fans will be permitted to attend, each event will be broadcast live on the internet; Knoxville on DIRTVision and Selinsgrove Speedway on The Cushion.

Any Danny Dietrich and Gary Kauffman Racing updates will be posted as they become available. An upcoming schedule beyond May 8-9 remains uncertain at this time.