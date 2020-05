From Bryan Gapinski

SUN PRAIRIE, WI (May 7, 2020) — The scheduled Badger Midget Series events for the month of May have been postponed. The postponements come amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic occurring around the world. Badger and the event promoters are working diligently on options to reschedule the events when racing can continue.

Stay tuned for more information regarding postponements and rescheduled events on the Badger website, www.bmara.com.