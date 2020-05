From Lonnie Wheatley

LUBBOCK, Texas (May 13, 2020) – Persistent rain has forced the cancellation of Wednesday night’s West Texas Crude Nationals at West Texas Raceway.

The eighth car in Sprint Car qualifying was taking the track when conditions were deemed to dangerous to proceed. Track crews tried to keep pace with the rainfall but a final downpour 8:20 p.m. forced the cancellation of the event.