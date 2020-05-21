National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum to Open May 22!

By Bob Baker

(National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum) May 20, 2020 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will open its doors to visitors for the first time since March 20. The non-profit museum located at 1 Sprint Capital Place in Knoxville, Iowa will open again at 8 a.m., Friday, May 22.

Hours for Memorial Day weekend are: Friday, May 22, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday May 24, 12-5 p.m., and Monday May 25, 12-5 p.m.

The museum is following COVID-19 precautions and guidelines handed down by the governor of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum advises those who are sick, or those who are especially susceptible to severe complications with the virus, to refrain from visiting at this time.

“We have been very busy here at the museum even though our doors have been closed,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director, Bob Baker. “We’re excited about the prospects of visitors, but want them to be advised to practice social distancing, and take care to use hand sanitizers and stay safe!”

Museum Coordinator, Bill Wright, adds, “Visitors are the lifeblood of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. We hope they enjoy our ‘Salute to Champion Greg Hodnett’ exhibit and all the other things that the museum has to offer while staying safe. We’ve been working hard to make a great experience for all visitors, and we can’t wait to see them. However, we want them to be advised that activities like the iRacing simulator, climbing in our Rick Ferkel ‘sit-in’ car and the touchscreens will be off limits at least for a while.”

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!