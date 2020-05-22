McINTOSH MAKES IT TO THE TOP AT PORT CITY PRACTICE

By Richie Murray

Tulsa, Oklahoma. (May 21, 2020)………In the first USAC on-track action in 75 days, Cannon McIntosh recorded the fastest single lap in Thursday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget practice session, turning in a time of 9.459 seconds to blister around the 1/8-mile in preparation for this Friday and Saturday’s racing events at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla.

Although this weekend marks the series’ debut at the track, McIntosh, from Bixby, Okla., has extensive experience at the track in micro sprints and finished 2nd in the Sooner Shootout Midget event a year ago.

McIntosh, aboard his Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian/TRD – Mobil1 – JBL Audio/Bullet By Spike/Speedway Toyota, set the pace in the second group of practice where most of the 28 drivers who took a time set their fastest speeds of the night.

Five different teams were represented in the top-six fastest times with McIntosh followed by Clauson-Marshall Racing’s Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) in second, McIntosh’s KKM teammate Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) in third, RMS’ Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) fourth, Tucker-Boat Motorsports’ Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) fifth and Petry Motorsports’ Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) sixth.

Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.), winner of two of the first three USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget events in 2020, was 17th, recording a total of only six laps in session three.

Both nights of the T-Town Midget Showdown at Port City will include full series points-paying events with a complete program each night that culminates with a feature event. Pits open at 2pm Central, Grandstands at 5pm with cars hitting the track each night for practice at 6:30pm central.

Both nights of the T-Town Midget Showdown at Port City will be shown live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2Xcl2ir.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: May 21, 2020 – Port City Raceway – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Werco Manufacturing T-Town Midget Showdown presented by B & H Contractors

PRACTICE: 1. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-9.459; 2. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-9.551; 3. Daison Pursley, 9, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-9.621; 4. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-9.636; 5. Chris Windom, 89, Tucker/Boat-9.661; 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5, Petry-9.679; 7. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-9.687; 8. Robert Dalby, 4, Dalby-9.706; 9. Jesse Love, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-9.716; 10. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-9.770; 11. Clinton Boyles, 98, RMS-9.792; 12. Andrew Layser, 82, Tucker/Boat-9.809; 13. Ace McCarthy, 28, Dave Mac-9.826; 14. Tyler Thomas, 91T, Thomas-9.827; 15. Tanner Carrick, 35, Petry-9.832; 16. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-9.858; 17. Tanner Thorson, 19, Hayward-9.945; 18. Gage Rucker, 19G, Hayward-9.961; 19. Presley Truedson, 71x, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-10.022; 20. Trey Gropp, 00, Mounce-10.034; 21. Blake Hahn, 52, Hahn-10.039; 22. Dave Darland, 2ND, Harris-10.050; 23. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-10.102; 24. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-10.277; 25. Curtis Spicer, 4s, Spicer-10.292; 26. David Budres, 31, Manic-10.322; 27. Logan Seavey, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-10.380; 28. Hayden Reinbold, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-10.562, 29. Noah Gass, 20G, Gass-NT.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: May 22-23, 2020 – Port City Raceway – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Werco Manufacturing T-Town Midget Showdown presented by B & H Contractors