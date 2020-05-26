USCS Sprint Speedweeks 2020 kicks off in Friday, May 29th

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – May 23, 2020 – The 15th annual USCS Sprint Speedweeks (2020) presented by SpeedshiftTV for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged Sprint carsvkicks off in Friday, May 29th at Old No. 1 Speedway near Harrisburg, Arkansas. The Round #1 contest of an expanded Speedweeks schedule from previous years due late openings at many tracks caused by Covid 19 precautions will be the series 10th event of the season.

On the following night, Saturday, May 30th, many of the Nation’s top 360 winged Sprint car drivers invade historic Riverside Int. Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas for a “Duel at the Ditch” during Round #2.

The traveling USCS winged contingent will close out the first USCS Sprint Speedweeks weekend on the high banks of Lexington 104 Speedway near Lexington, Tennessee at 6pm on Sunday, May 31st with Round #3.

The balance of the Speedweeks 2020 schedule is currently being reworked and will be announced mid next week.

Modified and Stock Car Racing joins the USCS Sprint Cars each evening.

All 3 tracks have Facebook pages and websites.

The official USCS website is www.uscsracing.com The series phone number is 770-865-6097