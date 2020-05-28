RacinBoys Providing Handful of Live Streams for Races in Midwest This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 27, 2020) – RacinBoys has partnered with Lakeside Speedway to live stream the dirt oval’s 66 th annual season opener this Friday.

A-Mods, B-Mods, Stock Cars, E-Mods and Pure Stocks are the divisions competing at the 4/10-mile, semi-banked track located in Kansas City, Kan. Hot laps will begin at approximately 7:45 p.m. (Central).

The cost is only $14.99 to view this event. Visit http://www.racinboys.com/events/?c=1281 to purchase the live video.

RacinBoys All Access will also provide a live stream on both Friday and Saturday for an ASCS Sooner Region doubleheader in Oklahoma. The 360ci winged sprint cars visit Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker on Friday and Tri-State Speedway in Pocola on Saturday. Friday’s action begins at 8 p.m. (Central) with Saturday’s show starting at 7 p.m. (Central).

Hot laps through Victory Lane will be streamed with the coverage brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

Also of note, there will be a live audio stream of the weekly racing program at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Friday for RacinBoys All Access members. Classes include Champ Sprints, Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks and Dwarf Cars. It is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. (Central).

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .