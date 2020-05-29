Allstar Performance Event List: May 29 – 31, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 29-31, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday May 29, 2020
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series
Creek County Speedway – Meeker, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region – Red Dirt Classic
Fayetteville Motor Speedway – Fayetteville, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series – Turnpike Challenge
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – World of Outlaws
Old No. 1 Speedway – Harrisburg, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Saturday May 30, 2020
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Fayetteville Motor Speedway – Fayetteville, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series
I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – World of Outlaws
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway – Pocola, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – Valley POWRi WAR Sprint Cars
Sunday May 31, 2020
Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series – Turnpike Challenge
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars